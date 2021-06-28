EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Deborah Zelezniak, CEO: Santa Shoebox Project who having reached its millionth child in 2020, are expanding its reach with the 2021 theme #beyondthemillion traditional annual Santa Shoebox campaign, which although remains the core initiative undertaken by the charity, the Santa Shoebox Legacy fund continues to make significant differences to the impoverished communities in which beneficiary children live.
Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020 who represents South Africa in Miss World 2021. Not only a model and beauty pageant titleholder, Shudufhadzo is an advocate for mental health awareness and empowering women and children, so don't miss this behind the scenes highlight profile interview.
For tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Trevor Ngwane, scholar-activist, author, and director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at the University of Johannesburg to unpack his latest book, 'Amakomiti' - The organizing power of shack dwellers' and grassroots democracy which looks at how to govern society in a way that is inclusive, participatory and addresses popular needs.
For tonight's Crime Time feature we focus on the only trial and case being discussed across the country with the eventual sentencing of 15 months for the one and only former SA president, Jacob Zuma. Although the Jacob Zuma Foundation has hit back on the ConCourt judgment, all eyes are on this landmark gavel. We are joined by Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 and William Booth, Criminal Law Expert: Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
For Psychology Matters we are joined by Marlene Wasserman, 'Dr. Eve', navigating the impact and effects of prolonged isolation, loss, grief, and trauma.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett on choosing your 5 needle shifters - What are the 5 things you can do over the next 6 months to start taking control of your financial future - no matter your current status".
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we follow up on the controversial conversation around polyandry with the green paper law that came into question today, Wednesday 30th June, around polyandrous marriages proposed for SA.
For the personal perspective we are joined once again by Musa Mseleku, popular SA polygamist and personality from the hit TV series, 'Uthando Nesthembu'
Ndzalama Muvumbi, a black pansexual polyamorous woman from Open Love Africa, an inclusive pro black platform for non-monogamous people, and…
Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan storyteller, facilitator, international teacher and speaker to explore the traditions, culture, and mindset behind this age-old custom and lifestyle.
On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about the toxic relationship we have with money simply because we haven't received the right, basic advice.
The state of Zuma with Prince Mashele, Political Analyst and Co-author of the best-selling book 'The Fall of the ANC: What Next?' and author of 'The Death Of Our Society' on landmark today, Tuesday 29th June 2021, which saw the decision by the Constitutional Court that former President Jacob Zuma must spend 15 months in prison which could well determine our future as a nation.
For tonight's Man Torque, we tap into the therapeutic value of art, creativity, and more specifically poetry for healing inner wounds.
Joined by Kojo Baffoe, writer, speaker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed retired poet who just released 'Listen to Your Footsteps', (pan macmillan book), to reflect his life journey, and Musawenkosi Khanyile, Clinical Psychologist, award winning poet and multiple author who uses poetry to deal with past trauma, with titles such as 'The Internal Saboteur' which explores the role that relationships with our primary caregivers play in shaping the relationships that we build later on in life.
