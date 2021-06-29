Legal Matters: Green Paper on Marriages and Polyandry

For tonight's Legal Matters we are joined by Moremadi Mabule, Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust on the single marriage bill as an equaliser, as tomorrow, Wednesday 30th June 2021 marks the deadline for public comment on the contentious Green Paper on Marriages which was released by The Department of Home Affairs in April around the widespread debate regarding the topic of polyandry in particular.
We are joined by Ebrahim Harvey, former Cosatu trade unionist and political writer, analyst and commentator for over two decades on his latest title, 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule', in perfect timing as the country remains embroiled within the current state of affairs with the ANC thrashing out the defiance of an ‘uninvited’ former president Jacob Zuma at NEC meetings this week in the case that could change the course of South Africans history as we know it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by Jonathan Goldberg, Joint CEO of Global Business Solutions on his piece: Social Gatherings Are Outlawed – It Is No Longer Just a SuggestionLISTEN TO PODCAST
State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lance Coetzee, surgeon and urologist: The Urology Hospital Pretoria on everything you need to know about urology, treatments and procedures, specifically from this award-winning expert who is the first SA urologist to complete 1 000 robotic procedures - yes, robots that are changing the face of cancer treatment and saving lives.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Deborah Zelezniak, CEO: Santa Shoebox Project who having reached its millionth child in 2020, are expanding its reach with the 2021 theme #beyondthemillion traditional annual Santa Shoebox campaign, which although remains the core initiative undertaken by the charity, the Santa Shoebox Legacy fund continues to make significant differences to the impoverished communities in which beneficiary children live.
Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020 who represents South Africa in Miss World 2021. Not only a model and beauty pageant titleholder, Shudufhadzo is an advocate for mental health awareness and empowering women and children, so don't miss this behind the scenes highlight profile interview.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Trevor Ngwane, scholar-activist, author, and director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at the University of Johannesburg to unpack his latest book, 'Amakomiti' - The organizing power of shack dwellers' and grassroots democracy which looks at how to govern society in a way that is inclusive, participatory and addresses popular needs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature we focus on the only trial and case being discussed across the country with the eventual sentencing of 15 months for the one and only former SA president, Jacob Zuma. Although the Jacob Zuma Foundation has hit back on the ConCourt judgment, all eyes are on this landmark gavel. We are joined by Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 and William Booth, Criminal Law Expert: Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
For Psychology Matters we are joined by Marlene Wasserman, 'Dr. Eve', navigating the impact and effects of prolonged isolation, loss, grief, and trauma.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett on choosing your 5 needle shifters - What are the 5 things you can do over the next 6 months to start taking control of your financial future - no matter your current status".
