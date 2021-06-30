Change your mindset feature - Choosing your 5 needle shifters

Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp Inside EWN 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
LISTEN: When and how to disclosure your mental health condition to your employer Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane about what to consider when you talk to your employer. 4 July 2021 11:01 AM
ANC KZN backs Zuma’s rescission application to the ConCourt ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala said they were currently trying to fix differences within key sectors of society as Zuma’s deba... 4 July 2021 10:26 AM
Health workers urged to discuss vaccine benefits, risks with pregnant women The Department of Health announced on Saturday that all pregnant and breastfeeding women who are eligible to be vaccinated can rec... 4 July 2021 9:47 AM
View all Local
WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid Former President Jacob Zuma gives a public address live from his Nkandla homestead on matters pertaining to the Constitutional Cou... 4 July 2021 4:53 PM
Zuma could dodge jail for now as ConCourt agrees to hear rescission application Jacob Zuma filed an urgent application on Friday, calling on the apex court to relook its decision to have him incarcerated. 3 July 2021 4:56 PM
ANC postpones NEC meeting amid fears of violence in KZN by Zuma supporters The party’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte announced the decision taken by ANC top officials in a statement. 2 July 2021 3:31 PM
View all Politics
Zama Ngwenya details journey of starting spices business during a pandemic Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zama Ngwenya about her spice business and how the pandemic affected her shuttle business. 3 July 2021 11:12 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base) Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 1 July 2021 7:47 PM
View all Business
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 8:46 AM
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Change your mindset feature - Choosing your 5 needle shifters

Change your mindset feature - Choosing your 5 needle shifters

30 June 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett on choosing your 5 needle shifters - What are the 5 things you can do over the next 6 months to start taking control of your financial future - no matter your current status". 

https://changecreatorsa.com/


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Santa Shoebox Project

3 July 2021 12:14 AM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Deborah Zelezniak, CEO: Santa Shoebox Project who having reached its millionth child in 2020, are expanding its reach with the 2021 theme #beyondthemillion traditional annual Santa Shoebox campaign, which although remains the core initiative undertaken by the charity, the Santa Shoebox Legacy fund continues to make significant differences to the impoverished communities in which beneficiary children live. 

https://santashoebox.org.za

(WhatsApp only) +27 82 884 7639 | 76 491 2407

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020

2 July 2021 10:10 PM

Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020 who represents South Africa in Miss World 2021. Not only a model and beauty pageant titleholder, Shudufhadzo is an advocate for mental health awareness and empowering women and children, so don't miss this behind the scenes highlight profile interview.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at a Glance - Amakomiti

1 July 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Trevor Ngwane, scholar-activist, author, and director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at the University of Johannesburg to unpack his latest book, 'Amakomiti' - The organizing power of shack dwellers' and grassroots democracy which looks at how to govern society in a way that is inclusive, participatory and addresses popular needs.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time feature - Landmark Gavel for Convicted former SA president, Jacob Zuma

1 July 2021 10:35 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we focus on the only trial and case being discussed across the country with the eventual sentencing of 15 months for the one and only former SA president, Jacob Zuma. Although the Jacob Zuma Foundation has hit back on the ConCourt judgment, all eyes are on this landmark gavel. We are joined by Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 and William Booth, Criminal Law Expert: Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters - Prolonged isolation, loss, grief, and trauma

1 July 2021 9:16 PM

For Psychology Matters we are joined by Marlene Wasserman, 'Dr. Eve', navigating the impact and effects of prolonged isolation, loss, grief, and trauma.

www.dreve.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful - Polyandry marriages coming to South Africa

30 June 2021 10:25 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we follow up on the controversial conversation around polyandry with the green paper law that came into question today, Wednesday 30th June, around polyandrous marriages proposed for SA.  

For the personal perspective we are joined once again by Musa Mseleku, popular SA polygamist and personality from the hit TV series, 'Uthando Nesthembu'

Ndzalama Muvumbi, a black pansexual polyamorous woman from Open Love Africa, an inclusive pro black platform for non-monogamous people, and…

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan storyteller, facilitator, international teacher and speaker to explore the traditions, culture, and mindset behind this age-old custom and lifestyle. 

Contact:

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi (watsapp): 074 210 2089 

Open Love Africa: https://www.facebook.com/groups/314045436650823/ or email: muvumbindzalama@gmail.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial matters - The toxic relationship with money

30 June 2021 10:13 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about the toxic relationship we have with money simply because we haven't received the right, basic advice.  

www.luthulicapital.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The state of Zuma - Case Arrested

29 June 2021 11:13 PM

The state of Zuma with Prince Mashele, Political Analyst and Co-author of the best-selling book ‘The Fall of the ANC: What Next?‘ and author of ‘The Death Of Our Society‘ on landmark today, Tuesday 29th June 2021, which saw the decision by the Constitutional Court that former President Jacob Zuma must spend 15 months in prison which could well determine our future as a nation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: "They Say: Black Men Don’t Write Poetry"

29 June 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, we tap into the therapeutic value of art, creativity, and more specifically poetry for healing inner wounds.

Joined by Kojo Baffoe, writer, speaker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed retired poet who just released 'Listen to Your Footsteps', (pan macmillan book), to reflect his life journey, and Musawenkosi Khanyile, Clinical Psychologist, award winning poet and multiple author who uses poetry to deal with past trauma, with titles such as 'The Internal Saboteur' which explores the role that relationships with our primary caregivers play in shaping the relationships that we build later on in life. 

https://musakhanyile.co.za/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid

Politics

COVID-19: SA records 26,485 new cases, majority in Gauteng with 16,091 cases

Local

ANC KZN backs Zuma’s rescission application to the ConCourt

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

'Let's not play with war,' Nzimande seemingly warns pro-Zuma supporters

4 July 2021 5:09 PM

WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid

4 July 2021 4:53 PM

Cele, Sitole to be among first in police sector to get COVID-19 jab on Monday

4 July 2021 3:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA