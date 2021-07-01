Crime Time feature - Landmark Gavel for Convicted former SA president, Jacob Zuma

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Police cannot prevent movement of people, prohibition was in Gauteng only - SAPS Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says preventing people's movement will be an infringement of their constitution... 5 July 2021 5:33 PM
LISTEN: When and how to disclose your mental health condition to your employer Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane about what to consider when you talk to your employer. 5 July 2021 4:21 PM
Mangosuthu Buthelezi 'says Zuma's lawyers have let him down' Prime Minister to the Zulu nation & monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says gathering at Nkandla should be treated as treasonous. 5 July 2021 4:04 PM
African National Congress NEC meeting: 'There is concern about violence' Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia says former president Jacob Zuma might have pulled a crowd but the kind o... 5 July 2021 1:11 PM
Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma addressed the members of the media outside his Nkandla home on Sunday evening. 4 July 2021 8:28 PM
WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid Former President Jacob Zuma gives a public address live from his Nkandla homestead on matters pertaining to the Constitutional Cou... 4 July 2021 4:53 PM
Steinhoff shares tank after High Court rules it broke Companies Act Ray White interviews Jan Cronje, a financial journalist at Fin24. 5 July 2021 6:29 PM
Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa? Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua. 5 July 2021 4:21 PM
TERS support extended, those affected by lockdown restrictions urged to apply The latest lockdown regulations have left many people vulnerable and without a stable income during the devastating third wave of... 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 8:46 AM
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
RIP Steve Kekana: Sipho Mabuse, Joe Nina pay tribute & describe his final days Tributes are continuing to pour in for the late Steve Kekana. 1 July 2021 5:35 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Crime Time feature - Landmark Gavel for Convicted former SA president, Jacob Zuma

Crime Time feature - Landmark Gavel for Convicted former SA president, Jacob Zuma

1 July 2021 10:35 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we focus on the only trial and case being discussed across the country with the eventual sentencing of 15 months for the one and only former SA president, Jacob Zuma. Although the Jacob Zuma Foundation has hit back on the ConCourt judgment, all eyes are on this landmark gavel. We are joined by Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 and William Booth, Criminal Law Expert: Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys  


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Santa Shoebox Project

3 July 2021 12:14 AM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Deborah Zelezniak, CEO: Santa Shoebox Project who having reached its millionth child in 2020, are expanding its reach with the 2021 theme #beyondthemillion traditional annual Santa Shoebox campaign, which although remains the core initiative undertaken by the charity, the Santa Shoebox Legacy fund continues to make significant differences to the impoverished communities in which beneficiary children live. 

https://santashoebox.org.za

(WhatsApp only) +27 82 884 7639 | 76 491 2407

 

 

Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020

2 July 2021 10:10 PM

Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020 who represents South Africa in Miss World 2021. Not only a model and beauty pageant titleholder, Shudufhadzo is an advocate for mental health awareness and empowering women and children, so don't miss this behind the scenes highlight profile interview.  

Africa at a Glance - Amakomiti

1 July 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Trevor Ngwane, scholar-activist, author, and director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at the University of Johannesburg to unpack his latest book, 'Amakomiti' - The organizing power of shack dwellers' and grassroots democracy which looks at how to govern society in a way that is inclusive, participatory and addresses popular needs.  

Psychology Matters - Prolonged isolation, loss, grief, and trauma

1 July 2021 9:16 PM

For Psychology Matters we are joined by Marlene Wasserman, 'Dr. Eve', navigating the impact and effects of prolonged isolation, loss, grief, and trauma.

www.dreve.co.za

Change your mindset feature - Choosing your 5 needle shifters

30 June 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett on choosing your 5 needle shifters - What are the 5 things you can do over the next 6 months to start taking control of your financial future - no matter your current status". 

https://changecreatorsa.com/

Weird and Wonderful - Polyandry marriages coming to South Africa

30 June 2021 10:25 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we follow up on the controversial conversation around polyandry with the green paper law that came into question today, Wednesday 30th June, around polyandrous marriages proposed for SA.  

For the personal perspective we are joined once again by Musa Mseleku, popular SA polygamist and personality from the hit TV series, 'Uthando Nesthembu'

Ndzalama Muvumbi, a black pansexual polyamorous woman from Open Love Africa, an inclusive pro black platform for non-monogamous people, and…

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan storyteller, facilitator, international teacher and speaker to explore the traditions, culture, and mindset behind this age-old custom and lifestyle. 

Contact:

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi (watsapp): 074 210 2089 

Open Love Africa: https://www.facebook.com/groups/314045436650823/ or email: muvumbindzalama@gmail.com 

Financial matters - The toxic relationship with money

30 June 2021 10:13 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about the toxic relationship we have with money simply because we haven't received the right, basic advice.  

www.luthulicapital.com 

The state of Zuma - Case Arrested

29 June 2021 11:13 PM

The state of Zuma with Prince Mashele, Political Analyst and Co-author of the best-selling book ‘The Fall of the ANC: What Next?‘ and author of ‘The Death Of Our Society‘ on landmark today, Tuesday 29th June 2021, which saw the decision by the Constitutional Court that former President Jacob Zuma must spend 15 months in prison which could well determine our future as a nation. 

Man Torque: "They Say: Black Men Don’t Write Poetry"

29 June 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, we tap into the therapeutic value of art, creativity, and more specifically poetry for healing inner wounds.

Joined by Kojo Baffoe, writer, speaker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed retired poet who just released 'Listen to Your Footsteps', (pan macmillan book), to reflect his life journey, and Musawenkosi Khanyile, Clinical Psychologist, award winning poet and multiple author who uses poetry to deal with past trauma, with titles such as 'The Internal Saboteur' which explores the role that relationships with our primary caregivers play in shaping the relationships that we build later on in life. 

https://musakhanyile.co.za/

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

Business Opinion

Steinhoff shares tank after High Court rules it broke Companies Act

Business

EWN Highlights

England set to lift mask, distancing rules as cases soar

5 July 2021 7:33 PM

eSwatini MPs call for calm, restraint amid intense pro-democracy protests

5 July 2021 7:28 PM

Basic Education Dept urges teachers to get vaccine before programme ends

5 July 2021 6:33 PM

