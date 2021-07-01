Africa at a Glance - Amakomiti

Today at 15:16 PMB high court hears Jacob Zuma’s bid to stay arrest Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 15:20 EWN: Special ANC NEC meeting rejects request to form Jacob Zuma task team Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

Today at 15:43 Jacarandas in parts of South Africa are flowering earlier: why it’s a warning sign Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Jennifer Fitchett, Wits University

Today at 15:50 Equal Education on feeding scheme Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education

Today at 16:10 In the vaccine queue, who is the most ‘deserving’ Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:20 #MyHome Town: KaNyamazane woman sets the bar high in education Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:40 Discovery Health’s mass vaccination site at Gallagher Convention Center adds significant capacity to accelerate the national vaccination rollout Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health

Today at 17:10 Prasa briefing on work done over the past 3 months Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zolani Kgosie Matthews, PRASA CEO

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 SA's businesses tripping over themselves filling for business rescue The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys

Today at 18:50 BOS’s expansion into international markets like the US, Europe, Australia and now China The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

William Battersby - CEO of BOS Brands

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

