Africa at a Glance - Amakomiti

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 15:16
PMB high court hears Jacob Zuma’s bid to stay arrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 15:20
EWN: Special ANC NEC meeting rejects request to form Jacob Zuma task team
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
125
Today at 15:43
Jacarandas in parts of South Africa are flowering earlier: why it’s a warning sign
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Jennifer Fitchett, Wits University
Guests
Dr Jennifer Fitchett, Wits University
125
Today at 15:50
Equal Education on feeding scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education
Guests
Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education
125
Today at 16:10
In the vaccine queue, who is the most ‘deserving’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:20
#MyHome Town: KaNyamazane woman sets the bar high in education
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:40
Discovery Health’s mass vaccination site at Gallagher Convention Center adds significant capacity to accelerate the national vaccination rollout
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
125
Today at 17:10
Prasa briefing on work done over the past 3 months
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zolani Kgosie Matthews, PRASA CEO
Guests
Zolani Kgosie Matthews, PRASA CEO
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
125
Today at 18:39
SA's businesses tripping over themselves filling for business rescue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
125
Today at 18:50
BOS’s expansion into international markets like the US, Europe, Australia and now China
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
William Battersby - CEO of BOS Brands
Guests
William Battersby - CEO of BOS Brands
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - How do you assess if selling a stock was a good or bad decision.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up