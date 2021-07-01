Africa at a Glance - Amakomiti

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
PMB high court hears Jacob Zuma’s bid to stay arrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
EWN: Special ANC NEC meeting rejects request to form Jacob Zuma task team
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:43
Jacarandas in parts of South Africa are flowering earlier: why it’s a warning sign
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Jennifer Fitchett, Wits University
Today at 15:50
Equal Education on feeding scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education
Today at 16:10
In the vaccine queue, who is the most ‘deserving’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
#MyHome Town: KaNyamazane woman sets the bar high in education
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
Discovery Health’s mass vaccination site at Gallagher Convention Center adds significant capacity to accelerate the national vaccination rollout
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 17:10
Prasa briefing on work done over the past 3 months
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zolani Kgosie Matthews, PRASA CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
SA's businesses tripping over themselves filling for business rescue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 18:50
BOS’s expansion into international markets like the US, Europe, Australia and now China
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
William Battersby - CEO of BOS Brands
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - How do you assess if selling a stock was a good or bad decision.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Africa at a Glance - Amakomiti

Africa at a Glance - Amakomiti

1 July 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Trevor Ngwane, scholar-activist, author, and director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at the University of Johannesburg to unpack his latest book, 'Amakomiti' - The organizing power of shack dwellers' and grassroots democracy which looks at how to govern society in a way that is inclusive, participatory and addresses popular needs.  


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule

5 July 2021 11:21 PM

We are joined by Ebrahim Harvey, former Cosatu trade unionist and political writer, analyst and commentator for over two decades on his latest title, 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule', in perfect timing as the country remains embroiled within the current state of affairs with the ANC thrashing out the defiance of an 'uninvited' former president Jacob Zuma at NEC meetings this week in the case that could change the course of South Africans history as we know it.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social Gatherings Outlawed

5 July 2021 10:09 PM

We are joined by Jonathan Goldberg, Joint CEO of Global Business Solutions on his piece: Social Gatherings Are Outlawed – It Is No Longer Just a Suggestion 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Update

5 July 2021 9:51 PM

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters:  First SA Urologist completes 1 000 robotic procedures

5 July 2021 9:46 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lance Coetzee, surgeon and urologist: The Urology Hospital Pretoria on everything you need to know about urology, treatments and procedures, specifically from this award-winning expert who is the first SA urologist to complete 1 000 robotic procedures - yes, robots that are changing the face of cancer treatment and saving lives.

urology@urology.co.za

Follow The Urology Hospital, Pretoria on all social media platforms.

Visit www.urology.co.za

urology@urology.co.za

Follow The Urology Hospital, Pretoria on all social media platforms.

Visit www.urology.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Santa Shoebox Project

3 July 2021 12:14 AM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Deborah Zelezniak, CEO: Santa Shoebox Project who having reached its millionth child in 2020, are expanding its reach with the 2021 theme #beyondthemillion traditional annual Santa Shoebox campaign, which although remains the core initiative undertaken by the charity, the Santa Shoebox Legacy fund continues to make significant differences to the impoverished communities in which beneficiary children live. 

https://santashoebox.org.za

(WhatsApp only) +27 82 884 7639 | 76 491 2407 

https://santashoebox.org.za

(WhatsApp only) +27 82 884 7639 | 76 491 2407

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020

2 July 2021 10:10 PM

Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020 who represents South Africa in Miss World 2021. Not only a model and beauty pageant titleholder, Shudufhadzo is an advocate for mental health awareness and empowering women and children, so don't miss this behind the scenes highlight profile interview.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time feature - Landmark Gavel for Convicted former SA president, Jacob Zuma

1 July 2021 10:35 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we focus on the only trial and case being discussed across the country with the eventual sentencing of 15 months for the one and only former SA president, Jacob Zuma. Although the Jacob Zuma Foundation has hit back on the ConCourt judgment, all eyes are on this landmark gavel. We are joined by Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 and William Booth, Criminal Law Expert: Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters - Prolonged isolation, loss, grief, and trauma

1 July 2021 9:16 PM

For Psychology Matters we are joined by Marlene Wasserman, 'Dr. Eve', navigating the impact and effects of prolonged isolation, loss, grief, and trauma.

www.dreve.co.za

www.dreve.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Choosing your 5 needle shifters

30 June 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett on choosing your 5 needle shifters - What are the 5 things you can do over the next 6 months to start taking control of your financial future - no matter your current status". 

https://changecreatorsa.com/ 

https://changecreatorsa.com/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

