Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 19:08
ZOOMM Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
'Lambda not variant of concern yet, WHO still studying findings' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Mosa Moshabela about the Covid-19 Lambda variant first discovered in Peru. 7 July 2021 7:43 AM
COVID-19: SA records 15,501 new cases and 457 deaths The Health Department says 3,631,102 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 7 July 2021 6:40 AM
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA. 6 July 2021 9:01 PM
WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court. 6 July 2021 11:50 AM
ANC NEC: Civil war threats, lawlessness in Nkandla were created within party Following a special NEC meeting on Monday, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said what happened in Nkandla did not represent... 6 July 2021 11:17 AM
WATCH LIVE: ANC gives details of special NEC meeting The party's senior members held a special NEC meeting on Monday where they discussed the implications of former President Jacob Zu... 6 July 2021 9:48 AM
BOS continues global expansion: 'The world's excited about us and our SA story' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews BOS Brands CEO William Battersby about their latest plans and products. 6 July 2021 8:18 PM
We've followed all Treasury's guidelines: EOH CEO on possible govt blacklisting The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets an update from EOH CEO Stephen van Coller on submissions to the State IT Agency (Sita). 6 July 2021 7:28 PM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 9:05 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Through the "great staggering" to a "better normal" Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
'We can't take an extension of lockdown. We're out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa? Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua. 5 July 2021 4:21 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020

Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020

2 July 2021 10:10 PM

Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020 who represents South Africa in Miss World 2021. Not only a model and beauty pageant titleholder, Shudufhadzo is an advocate for mental health awareness and empowering women and children, so don't miss this behind the scenes highlight profile interview.  


Entrepreneurship to save South Africa's youth

6 July 2021 11:14 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Ian Fuhr, serial entrepreneur and founder of business coaching company: The Hatch Institute on entrepreneurship to save South Africa's youth - Complaining about 'reverse racism' and BEE serves no one. South Africa's white youth should be focusing on entrepreneurship instead, says Fuhr.

www.hatchinstitute.co.za

www.hatchinstitute.co.za

Eswatini: The streets continue to burn

6 July 2021 10:28 PM

We cross over to Bheki Makhubu, Editor of the nation news magazine, Eswatini formerly Swaziland, as the streets continue to burn.

The drama that is Nkandla

6 July 2021 10:08 PM

From tea parties to threats to constitutionality, we are joined by Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Senior Lecturer and Academic Head of the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State on the drama that is Nkandla.  

Legal feature: Customary Marriages – Izibizo: Tradition or extortion?

6 July 2021 9:24 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Shani Van Niekerk, Senior Associate and Attorney at Adams & Adams to look at Customary Marriages – Izibizo, and the question: Tradition or extortion? 

The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule

5 July 2021 11:21 PM

We are joined by Ebrahim Harvey, former Cosatu trade unionist and political writer, analyst and commentator for over two decades on his latest title, 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule', in perfect timing as the country remains embroiled within the current state of affairs with the ANC thrashing out the defiance of an 'uninvited' former president Jacob Zuma at NEC meetings this week in the case that could change the course of South Africans history as we know it.  

Social Gatherings Outlawed

5 July 2021 10:09 PM

We are joined by Jonathan Goldberg, Joint CEO of Global Business Solutions on his piece: Social Gatherings Are Outlawed – It Is No Longer Just a Suggestion 

State Capture Update

5 July 2021 9:51 PM

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

 

Medical Matters:  First SA Urologist completes 1 000 robotic procedures

5 July 2021 9:46 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lance Coetzee, surgeon and urologist: The Urology Hospital Pretoria on everything you need to know about urology, treatments and procedures, specifically from this award-winning expert who is the first SA urologist to complete 1 000 robotic procedures - yes, robots that are changing the face of cancer treatment and saving lives.

urology@urology.co.za
Follow The Urology Hospital, Pretoria on all social media platforms.
Visit www.urology.co.za

urology@urology.co.za

Follow The Urology Hospital, Pretoria on all social media platforms.

Visit www.urology.co.za

South Africans Doing Great Things - Santa Shoebox Project

3 July 2021 12:14 AM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Deborah Zelezniak, CEO: Santa Shoebox Project who having reached its millionth child in 2020, are expanding its reach with the 2021 theme #beyondthemillion traditional annual Santa Shoebox campaign, which although remains the core initiative undertaken by the charity, the Santa Shoebox Legacy fund continues to make significant differences to the impoverished communities in which beneficiary children live. 

https://santashoebox.org.za
(WhatsApp only) +27 82 884 7639 | 76 491 2407 

https://santashoebox.org.za

(WhatsApp only) +27 82 884 7639 | 76 491 2407

 

 

No arrest for Zuma: It appears politicians are above the law - State attorney

Local

They have destroyed livelihoods which we're trying to stop - eSwatini minister

Local

Presidency confirms receiving SIU's final report on Digital Vibes contract

Local

Local

eSwatini nurse paints grim picture of pro-democracy protests

7 July 2021 7:28 AM

Mabe: MKMVA's defiance aims to give an impression of a crisis within ANC

7 July 2021 6:56 AM

Failure of Libya talks endangers December vote, analysts warn

7 July 2021 6:19 AM

