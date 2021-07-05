Medical Matters:  First SA Urologist completes 1 000 robotic procedures

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
COVID-19: SA records 21,427 new cases and 411 deaths The Health Department says 3,819,730 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 8 July 2021 7:12 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about what happened in Nkandla last night. 8 July 2021 6:45 AM
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka about the former president's ongoing contempt of court case. 7 July 2021 1:53 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Ca... 7 July 2021 1:37 PM
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA. 6 July 2021 9:01 PM
DebtBusters: South Africans spend more of their salaries on servicing debt DebtBusters found that people applying for counselling with a take-home pay of over R20,000 per month are spending 60% percent of... 7 July 2021 10:53 AM
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 9:05 AM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Medical Matters:  First SA Urologist completes 1 000 robotic procedures

Medical Matters:  First SA Urologist completes 1 000 robotic procedures

5 July 2021 9:46 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lance Coetzee, surgeon and urologist: The Urology Hospital Pretoria on everything you need to know about urology, treatments and procedures, specifically from this award-winning expert who is the first SA urologist to complete 1 000 robotic procedures - yes, robots that are changing the face of cancer treatment and saving lives.

urology@urology.co.za

Follow The Urology Hospital, Pretoria on all social media platforms.

Visit www.urology.co.za


Change your mindset feature

7 July 2021 11:19 PM

Gushwell Brooks is joined by Stanley Beckett on starting your own business - or at least start thinking like an entrepreneur - No more excuses.

Weird and Wonderful

7 July 2021 10:17 PM

We dare to go inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror with Jana Marx, Author, In depth reporter and Netwerk24 Journalist of the Krugersdorp Cult Killings book who has a thrilling and exclusive surprise update to this story.

Devilsdorp | Official Trailer | Showmax Local True-Crime Documentary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJRwOVAuXoU

 

On financial matters

7 July 2021 9:29 PM

This week on financial matter Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks to Gushwell Brooks about estate planning and equal inheritance for your children.

Entrepreneurship to save South Africa’s youth

6 July 2021 11:14 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Ian Fuhr, serial entrepreneur and founder of business coaching company: The Hatch Institute on entrepreneurship to save South Africa’s youth - Complaining about ‘reverse racism’ and BEE serves no one. South Africa’s white youth should be focusing on entrepreneurship instead, says Fuhr.

www.hatchinstitute.co.za

Eswatini: The streets continue to burn

6 July 2021 10:28 PM

We cross over to Bheki Makhubu, Editor of the nation news magazine, Eswatini formerly Swaziland, as the streets continue to burn.

The drama that is Nkandla

6 July 2021 10:08 PM

From tea parties to threats to constitutionality, we are joined by Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Senior Lecturer and Academic Head of the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State on the drama that is Nkandla.  

Legal feature: Customary Marriages – Izibizo: Tradition or extortion?

6 July 2021 9:24 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Shani Van Niekerk, Senior Associate and Attorney at Adams & Adams to look at Customary Marriages – Izibizo, and the question: Tradition or extortion? 

The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule

5 July 2021 11:21 PM

We are joined by Ebrahim Harvey, former Cosatu trade unionist and political writer, analyst and commentator for over two decades on his latest title, 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule', in perfect timing as the country remains embroiled within the current state of affairs with the ANC thrashing out the defiance of an ‘uninvited’ former president Jacob Zuma at NEC meetings this week in the case that could change the course of South Africans history as we know it.  

Social Gatherings Outlawed

5 July 2021 10:09 PM

We are joined by Jonathan Goldberg, Joint CEO of Global Business Solutions on his piece: Social Gatherings Are Outlawed – It Is No Longer Just a Suggestion 

State Capture Update

5 July 2021 9:51 PM

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

 

Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody

Local Politics

Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst

Politics

Minister Angie Motshekga pleads for extension as more education staff need jabs

Local

Magashule hails jailed Zuma as a hero during this 'stormy' period

8 July 2021 6:33 AM

eSwatini King not obliged to disclose his business interests, says minister

8 July 2021 6:17 AM

Syria village with language of Jesus prepares for returning pilgrims

8 July 2021 5:52 AM

