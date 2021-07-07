On financial matters

This week on financial matter Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks to Gushwell Brooks about estate planning and equal inheritance for your children.
Gushwell Brooks is joined by Weaam Williams, Director at Tribal Alchemy Productions on her South African documentary 'District Six: Rising From The Dust' which has won an international film festival award. Her family's story is like many others, but by adding her personal tale into the documentary, it elevates the film to another level.
Gushwell Brooks is joined by John R. Schlapobersky, award winning author and Consultant Psychotherapist on his compelling life as based on his recently published book 'When They Came For Me - The Hidden Diary Of An Apartheid Prisoner'.
We continue the conversation on Eswatini with a panel discussion. Gushwell Brooks talk to Bheki Makhubu, Editor of the nation news magazine, Brian Sangweni, Spokesperson: The People's United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO), and Dr.Mustafa Mheta, Senior Research Fellow/Head of Africa Desk Media Review Network SA.
Still on former president's case, Gushwell Brooks is now joined by Kneo Mokgopa, Communications & Advocacy Manager from the Nelson Mandela Foundation, who although welcome that Zuma has submitted himself to law enforcement in partial compliance with the order of the Constitutional Court handed down last week, say this is merely another phase in what they believe will be a long and fraught journey.
We continue the focus on the hottest case in South Africa with the imprisonment of former president, Jacob Zuma. Gushwell Brooks is joined by William Booth, Criminal Law Expert: Attorney And Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys to unpack this issue.
Gushwell Brooks is joined by Megan de Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert, psychologist and author of the book How to Raise a Man: A Modern Mother's Guide to Parenting her Teenage Son. Tonight they are focusing on family dynamics and issues: Lockdown SA and learning how to navigate through them. For more details on book and parent courses go to megandebeyer.com
Gushwell Brooks is joined by Stanley Beckett on starting your own business - or at least start thinking like an entrepreneur - No more excuses.
We dare to go inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror with Jana Marx, Author, In depth reporter and Netwerk24 Journalist of the Krugersdorp Cult Killings book who has a thrilling and exclusive surprise update to this story.
Devilsdorp | Official Trailer | Showmax Local True-Crime Documentary
For our education and employment feature we are joined by Ian Fuhr, serial entrepreneur and founder of business coaching company: The Hatch Institute on entrepreneurship to save South Africa’s youth - Complaining about ‘reverse racism’ and BEE serves no one. South Africa’s white youth should be focusing on entrepreneurship instead, says Fuhr.
