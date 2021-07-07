Change your mindset feature

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa will update the nation on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 July 2021 3:57 PM
62 arrested, at least 3 officers wounded as pro-Zuma protests hit parts of SA In Alexandra, a group of 800 demonstrators reportedly attacked and opened fire at police officers who had received medical attenti... 11 July 2021 1:34 PM
South Africa now ranks 21 in World Giving Index 2021 Nicklaus Bauer speaks to Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates about the World Giving Index. 11 July 2021 10:13 AM
I took court route when I realised ANC Top 6 is divided, factional - Magashule According to the suspended African National Congress secretary-general, the party resolutions say the court is the last resort onc... 9 July 2021 6:23 PM
ANC power balance has swung in Ramaphosa's favour - Political analyst Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and political analyst Professor Ivor Sarakinsky give their take on the Ace Magashule ju... 9 July 2021 1:24 PM
Zuma remains in prison 'until ConCourt decides on the rescission application' Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report. 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
WATCH: Terrifying video shows hoverboard exploding next to children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2021 8:57 AM
It is not ideal to be locked down for so long - Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira The former Springbok star says his parents gave him and his siblings a good foundation in life, ensuring they were educated. 8 July 2021 1:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane secures Wimbledon singles & doubles final spots The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card fo... 9 July 2021 3:41 PM
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because... 9 July 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Change your mindset feature

Change your mindset feature

7 July 2021 11:19 PM

Gushwell Brooks is joined by Stanley Beckett on starting your own business - or at least start thinking like an entrepreneur - No more excuses.


South Africans Doing Great Things

9 July 2021 11:18 PM

 Gushwell Brooks is  joined by Weaam Williams, Director at Tribal Alchemy Productions on her South African documentary ‘District Six: Rising From The Dust’ which has won an international film festival award. Her family’s story is like many others, but by adding her personal tale into the documentary, it elevates the film to another level.

Profile Interview

9 July 2021 10:36 PM

Gushwell Brooks is joined by John R. Schlapobersky, award winning author and Consultant Psychotherapist on his compelling life as based on his recently published book 'When They Came For Me - The Hidden Diary Of An Apartheid Prisoner'. 

Africa at a Glance

8 July 2021 11:34 PM

We continue the conversation on Eswatini with a panel discussion. Gushwell Brooks talk to Bheki Makhubu, Editor of the nation news magazine, Brian Sangweni, Spokesperson: The People’s United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO), and Dr.Mustafa Mheta, Senior Research Fellow/Head of Africa Desk Media Review Network SA. 

Crime Time feature

8 July 2021 10:05 PM

Still on former president’s case, Gushwell Brooks is now joined by Kneo Mokgopa, Communications & Advocacy Manager from the Nelson Mandela Foundation, who although welcome that Zuma has submitted himself to law enforcement in partial compliance with the order of the Constitutional Court handed down last week, say this is merely another phase in what they believe will be a long and fraught journey. 

Crime Time feature

8 July 2021 9:53 PM

We continue the focus on the hottest case in South Africa with the imprisonment of former president, Jacob Zuma. Gushwell Brooks is  joined by William Booth, Criminal Law Expert: Attorney And Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys to unpack this issue.

Psychology Matters

8 July 2021 9:39 PM

Gushwell Brooks is  joined by Megan de Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert, psychologist and author of the book How to Raise a Man:  A Modern Mother’s Guide to Parenting her Teenage Son. Tonight they are  focusing on family dynamics and issues: Lockdown SA and learning how to navigate through them. For more details on book and parent courses go to megandebeyer.com

Weird and Wonderful

7 July 2021 10:17 PM

We dare to go inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror with Jana Marx, Author, In depth reporter and Netwerk24 Journalist of the Krugersdorp Cult Killings book who has a thrilling and exclusive surprise update to this story.

Devilsdorp | Official Trailer | Showmax Local True-Crime Documentary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJRwOVAuXoU

 

On financial matters

7 July 2021 9:29 PM

This week on financial matter Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks to Gushwell Brooks about estate planning and equal inheritance for your children.

Entrepreneurship to save South Africa’s youth

6 July 2021 11:14 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Ian Fuhr, serial entrepreneur and founder of business coaching company: The Hatch Institute on entrepreneurship to save South Africa’s youth - Complaining about ‘reverse racism’ and BEE serves no one. South Africa’s white youth should be focusing on entrepreneurship instead, says Fuhr.

www.hatchinstitute.co.za

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Local

62 arrested, at least 3 officers wounded as pro-Zuma protests hit parts of SA

Local

I was exposed to the realities of farm murders as a child - Ernst Roets

Local

EWN Highlights

Jeppestown a no-go zone after pro-Zuma protests in JHB

11 July 2021 4:17 PM

Western Cape achieves highest vaccination rate per 1 million residents

11 July 2021 3:08 PM

To strike or not? Public sector unions turn to members after wage talks stall

11 July 2021 2:49 PM

