Psychology Matters

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years? Former city chief financial officer Roland Hunter says one of the reasons was the boards getting weaker and weaker as the years we... 19 July 2021 5:12 PM
Life Esidimeni inquest: Not a trial but probe to name those responsible - Lawyer Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says those accused face charges of culpable homicide, assault with the intent to cause bod... 19 July 2021 4:42 PM
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro... 19 July 2021 4:40 PM
View all Local
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?' Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa sh... 19 July 2021 12:29 PM
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state c... 16 July 2021 3:39 PM
View all Politics
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
View all Business
36 years later! Letter of apology from high school bully goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: Woman celebrating birthday alone brought to tears by strangers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2021 8:41 AM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Psychology Matters

Psychology Matters

8 July 2021 9:39 PM

Gushwell Brooks is  joined by Megan de Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert, psychologist and author of the book How to Raise a Man:  A Modern Mother’s Guide to Parenting her Teenage Son. Tonight they are  focusing on family dynamics and issues: Lockdown SA and learning how to navigate through them. For more details on book and parent courses go to megandebeyer.com


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Medical Matters: Holistic Dentist

19 July 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Reggie Reddy, Holistic Dentist and Member: (IAOMT) International Association oral medicine and toxicology who is able to diagnose and treat a range of medical issues unrelated yet associated with dental health - Hand in hand with a holistic treatment approach.

Contact:

Watsapp line: 084 588 5335

www.holisticdentist.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things: Rays of Hope

16 July 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Sihle Mooi, CEO of Rays of Hope, a non-profit organization which just celebrated 30 Years of working with Alex to bring lasting change as they continue to positively impact hundreds of thousands of residents, including vulnerable children and their families, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses. 

https://raysofhope.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Thembi Kgatlana

16 July 2021 10:10 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Thembi Kgatlana on the latest book to tell her story, 'Strike a Rock' by Nikolaos Kirkinis. A story about cruelty, about broken families, and addiction, this is a story about hope; a tale of bravery and the undefeatability of the spirit of South African women. This is a story about football, but it is a story about so much more. This is the story of a little girl who rose out of the tough streets of Mohlakeng and went on to become a champion of the world. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at a Glance: How India’s history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa

15 July 2021 11:07 PM

For tonight's Africa at a Glance we are joined by Ghaleb Cachalia, MP in the National Assembly and the DA spokesperson on Public Enterprises who also serves on the Ethics Committee in Parliament to look at how India’s history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa right now.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: State of emergency

15 July 2021 10:05 PM

Crime Time

We are joined by Dr. Oscar van Heerden, author and scholar of International Relations (IR) with a focus on International Political Economy to evaluate the violent riot that is becoming South Africa, now a week later, quickly turning into a state of emergency across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. "Although rampant looting threatens the very fabric of South Africa," he says, "there are ways out of this mess." 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Current crisis to hit the streets of Africa

15 July 2021 9:46 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Cyril Xaba, Co-chairperson of the joint standing committee on defense to follow up on the current crisis to hit the streets of Africa following up the joint standing committee’s urgent meeting. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Conversations with Dr Eve

15 July 2021 9:22 PM

For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we continue the discussion around mental health, now 18 months later into the pandemic, add the current crisis currently burning the spirit of a nation - Normalizing the experience of burn out, anxiety, depression, disconnection, detachment, loss of motivation, loss of intimacy.

www.dreve.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset

14 July 2021 11:29 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: 'Touched by Roswel'

14 July 2021 10:14 PM

For the lighter side of life, for tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over once again to New York, joined by Tom Carey, Retired Air Force veteran and multiple bestselling author who held a top secret /crypto clearance before publishing multiple books and articles as based on his exclusive investigations on the 1947 Roswell Incident in 1991 for the Roswell investigative team. He is mutual UFO Network (MUFON) State Section Director for Southeastern Pennsylvania from Special Investigator for the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies (CUFOS) and a member of the CUFOS board of directors... tonight discussing his latest, just released book, 'Touched by Roswel' co-authored with Tom Carey. 

www.roswellinvestigator.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial matters: economic and social unrest

14 July 2021 9:10 PM

On financial matters we are joined by "Mr G" - Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author And financial planner on the necessary mindset to navigate through economic and social unrest, specifically at this time. 

http://askgerald.co.za/#

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years?

Local

Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?

Business Opinion

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

Business Lifestyle Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Zuma entitled to compassionate leave to attend brother’s funeral

19 July 2021 7:52 PM

Mango employees left disgruntled as govt mum on salary payments

19 July 2021 7:03 PM

Sassa pay points resume on Monday after being interrupted by riots, looting

19 July 2021 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA