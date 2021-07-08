Psychology Matters

Gushwell Brooks is joined by Megan de Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert, psychologist and author of the book How to Raise a Man: A Modern Mother’s Guide to Parenting her Teenage Son. Tonight they are focusing on family dynamics and issues: Lockdown SA and learning how to navigate through them. For more details on book and parent courses go to megandebeyer.com
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Reggie Reddy, Holistic Dentist and Member: (IAOMT) International Association oral medicine and toxicology who is able to diagnose and treat a range of medical issues unrelated yet associated with dental health - Hand in hand with a holistic treatment approach.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Sihle Mooi, CEO of Rays of Hope, a non-profit organization which just celebrated 30 Years of working with Alex to bring lasting change as they continue to positively impact hundreds of thousands of residents, including vulnerable children and their families, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Thembi Kgatlana on the latest book to tell her story, 'Strike a Rock' by Nikolaos Kirkinis. A story about cruelty, about broken families, and addiction, this is a story about hope; a tale of bravery and the undefeatability of the spirit of South African women. This is a story about football, but it is a story about so much more. This is the story of a little girl who rose out of the tough streets of Mohlakeng and went on to become a champion of the world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Africa at a Glance we are joined by Ghaleb Cachalia, MP in the National Assembly and the DA spokesperson on Public Enterprises who also serves on the Ethics Committee in Parliament to look at how India’s history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa right now.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Crime Time
We are joined by Dr. Oscar van Heerden, author and scholar of International Relations (IR) with a focus on International Political Economy to evaluate the violent riot that is becoming South Africa, now a week later, quickly turning into a state of emergency across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. "Although rampant looting threatens the very fabric of South Africa," he says, "there are ways out of this mess."
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Cyril Xaba, Co-chairperson of the joint standing committee on defense to follow up on the current crisis to hit the streets of Africa following up the joint standing committee’s urgent meeting.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we continue the discussion around mental health, now 18 months later into the pandemic, add the current crisis currently burning the spirit of a nation - Normalizing the experience of burn out, anxiety, depression, disconnection, detachment, loss of motivation, loss of intimacy.
For the lighter side of life, for tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over once again to New York, joined by Tom Carey, Retired Air Force veteran and multiple bestselling author who held a top secret /crypto clearance before publishing multiple books and articles as based on his exclusive investigations on the 1947 Roswell Incident in 1991 for the Roswell investigative team. He is mutual UFO Network (MUFON) State Section Director for Southeastern Pennsylvania from Special Investigator for the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies (CUFOS) and a member of the CUFOS board of directors... tonight discussing his latest, just released book, 'Touched by Roswel' co-authored with Tom Carey.
On financial matters we are joined by "Mr G" - Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author And financial planner on the necessary mindset to navigate through economic and social unrest, specifically at this time.
