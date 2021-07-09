South Africans Doing Great Things

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr). 20 July 2021 9:12 PM
Potchefstroom laid the foundation for the person I am today - with Boity Thulo Media personality Boity Thulo says the groundedness and authenticity of her hometown are what she loves most about Potchefstroom. 20 July 2021 5:26 PM
Why are the Johnson & Johnson vaccines being delayed? Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Health Department has no specific date on when the J&J vaccine will... 20 July 2021 4:55 PM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting Police Minister Bheki Cele has made a not so veiled accusation that State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo lied when she claimed th... 20 July 2021 3:13 PM
Moseneke finds local elections will not be free & fair if held in Oct This follows days of submissions from political parties and various organisations of whether the elections should be held or not d... 20 July 2021 2:24 PM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 9:26 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
9 July 2021 11:18 PM

 Gushwell Brooks is  joined by Weaam Williams, Director at Tribal Alchemy Productions on her South African documentary ‘District Six: Rising From The Dust’ which has won an international film festival award. Her family’s story is like many others, but by adding her personal tale into the documentary, it elevates the film to another level.


Dhevarsha Ramjettan,

20 July 2021 9:15 PM
'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised'

19 July 2021 11:37 PM

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised!' 

We are joined by Dominic Gaobepe, Diversity & Inclusion Specialist at Cohesion Collective to unpack the past week in South Africa, where we have been witnessing heartbreaking scenes, with what supposedly started as a political protest to free the former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma for defying the constitutional court; now developed into scenes of anarchy and chaos that have clearly been orchestrated by a few who found fertile ground for many who were desperate, disgruntled, and disillusioned to get involved. 

Vaccination roll out for inmates

19 July 2021 10:06 PM

News and Current affairs: We are joined by Chrispin Jr Phiri, Department Of Justice Spokesperson on Vaccination roll out for inmates and correctional facilities, including the officers, as of tomorrow, after the Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola stipulated that inmates should enjoy the same standards of healthcare available in the community. 

The country is still within national state of disaster: Regulation 350

19 July 2021 9:41 PM

News & current affairs

We are joined by Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner from The National Consumer Commission (NCC) on the issued regulation 350 that the country is still within national state of disaster - sending out a strong message to suppliers not to inflate prices of essential items listed under Consumer and Customer Protection and National Disaster Management Regulations and Directions, as a result of possible food shortages in both KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng provinces following public unrests.

Contact: 0124287000 | www.thencc.gov.za 

Medical Matters: Holistic Dentist

19 July 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Reggie Reddy, Holistic Dentist and Member: (IAOMT) International Association oral medicine and toxicology who is able to diagnose and treat a range of medical issues unrelated yet associated with dental health - Hand in hand with a holistic treatment approach.

Contact:

Watsapp line: 084 588 5335

www.holisticdentist.co.za

South Africans Doing Great Things: Rays of Hope

16 July 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Sihle Mooi, CEO of Rays of Hope, a non-profit organization which just celebrated 30 Years of working with Alex to bring lasting change as they continue to positively impact hundreds of thousands of residents, including vulnerable children and their families, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses. 

https://raysofhope.co.za

Profile Interview with Thembi Kgatlana

16 July 2021 10:10 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Thembi Kgatlana on the latest book to tell her story, 'Strike a Rock' by Nikolaos Kirkinis. A story about cruelty, about broken families, and addiction, this is a story about hope; a tale of bravery and the undefeatability of the spirit of South African women. This is a story about football, but it is a story about so much more. This is the story of a little girl who rose out of the tough streets of Mohlakeng and went on to become a champion of the world. 

Africa at a Glance: How India’s history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa

15 July 2021 11:07 PM

For tonight's Africa at a Glance we are joined by Ghaleb Cachalia, MP in the National Assembly and the DA spokesperson on Public Enterprises who also serves on the Ethics Committee in Parliament to look at how India’s history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa right now.  

Crime Time: State of emergency

15 July 2021 10:05 PM

Crime Time

We are joined by Dr. Oscar van Heerden, author and scholar of International Relations (IR) with a focus on International Political Economy to evaluate the violent riot that is becoming South Africa, now a week later, quickly turning into a state of emergency across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. "Although rampant looting threatens the very fabric of South Africa," he says, "there are ways out of this mess." 

Crime Time: Current crisis to hit the streets of Africa

15 July 2021 9:46 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Cyril Xaba, Co-chairperson of the joint standing committee on defense to follow up on the current crisis to hit the streets of Africa following up the joint standing committee’s urgent meeting. 

WC gov deploys more resources to parts of CT due to ongoing taxi violence
20 July 2021 8:41 PM

20 July 2021 8:41 PM

Mali interim leader says he's 'well' after assassination attempt
20 July 2021 8:11 PM

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Move of Esidimeni patients was labeled business opportunity to NGOs - witness
20 July 2021 7:01 PM

20 July 2021 7:01 PM

