For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we continue the discussion around mental health, now 18 months later into the pandemic, add the current crisis currently burning the spirit of a nation - Normalizing the experience of burn out, anxiety, depression, disconnection, detachment, loss of motivation, loss of intimacy.
'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised!'
We are joined by Dominic Gaobepe, Diversity & Inclusion Specialist at Cohesion Collective to unpack the past week in South Africa, where we have been witnessing heartbreaking scenes, with what supposedly started as a political protest to free the former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma for defying the constitutional court; now developed into scenes of anarchy and chaos that have clearly been orchestrated by a few who found fertile ground for many who were desperate, disgruntled, and disillusioned to get involved.
News and Current affairs: We are joined by Chrispin Jr Phiri, Department Of Justice Spokesperson on Vaccination roll out for inmates and correctional facilities, including the officers, as of tomorrow, after the Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola stipulated that inmates should enjoy the same standards of healthcare available in the community.
We are joined by Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner from The National Consumer Commission (NCC) on the issued regulation 350 that the country is still within national state of disaster - sending out a strong message to suppliers not to inflate prices of essential items listed under Consumer and Customer Protection and National Disaster Management Regulations and Directions, as a result of possible food shortages in both KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng provinces following public unrests.
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Reggie Reddy, Holistic Dentist and Member: (IAOMT) International Association oral medicine and toxicology who is able to diagnose and treat a range of medical issues unrelated yet associated with dental health - Hand in hand with a holistic treatment approach.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Sihle Mooi, CEO of Rays of Hope, a non-profit organization which just celebrated 30 Years of working with Alex to bring lasting change as they continue to positively impact hundreds of thousands of residents, including vulnerable children and their families, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Thembi Kgatlana on the latest book to tell her story, 'Strike a Rock' by Nikolaos Kirkinis. A story about cruelty, about broken families, and addiction, this is a story about hope; a tale of bravery and the undefeatability of the spirit of South African women. This is a story about football, but it is a story about so much more. This is the story of a little girl who rose out of the tough streets of Mohlakeng and went on to become a champion of the world.
For tonight's Africa at a Glance we are joined by Ghaleb Cachalia, MP in the National Assembly and the DA spokesperson on Public Enterprises who also serves on the Ethics Committee in Parliament to look at how India's history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa right now.
Crime Time
We are joined by Dr. Oscar van Heerden, author and scholar of International Relations (IR) with a focus on International Political Economy to evaluate the violent riot that is becoming South Africa, now a week later, quickly turning into a state of emergency across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. "Although rampant looting threatens the very fabric of South Africa," he says, "there are ways out of this mess."
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Cyril Xaba, Co-chairperson of the joint standing committee on defense to follow up on the current crisis to hit the streets of Africa following up the joint standing committee's urgent meeting.