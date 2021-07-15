Africa at a Glance: How India’s history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
Looting suspects expected to appear in courts throughout South Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Road closures as looting suspects head to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Xolani Fihla- JMPD spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Premier Zikalala visits families of victims killed in Phoenix.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Zizi Kodwa visists THEMBOKHWEZI SQUARE and SITE C PLAZA, Khayelitsha, as part of continued efforts by the government to contain violence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 12:37
Momentum: How should brands respond to Covid-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Qhawekazi Mdikane , Momentum Corporate spokesperson
Today at 12:41
Momentum: How should brands respond to Covid-19. (Cont'd)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Life Esidimeni inquest continues.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:52
Correctional services vaccine program starts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
Yet another week of bitterly cold winter weather, with snowfall for some provinces.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dividends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Africa at a Glance: How India’s history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa

Africa at a Glance: How India’s history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa

15 July 2021 11:07 PM

For tonight's Africa at a Glance we are joined by Ghaleb Cachalia, MP in the National Assembly and the DA spokesperson on Public Enterprises who also serves on the Ethics Committee in Parliament to look at how India’s history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa right now.  


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised'

19 July 2021 11:37 PM

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised!' 

We are joined by Dominic Gaobepe, Diversity & Inclusion Specialist at Cohesion Collective to unpack the past week in South Africa, where we have been witnessing heartbreaking scenes, with what supposedly started as a political protest to free the former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma for defying the constitutional court; now developed into scenes of anarchy and chaos that have clearly been orchestrated by a few who found fertile ground for many who were desperate, disgruntled, and disillusioned to get involved. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vaccination roll out for inmates

19 July 2021 10:06 PM

News and Current affairs: We are joined by Chrispin Jr Phiri, Department Of Justice Spokesperson on Vaccination roll out for inmates and correctional facilities, including the officers, as of tomorrow, after the Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola stipulated that inmates should enjoy the same standards of healthcare available in the community. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The country is still within national state of disaster: Regulation 350

19 July 2021 9:41 PM

News & current affairs

We are joined by Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner from The National Consumer Commission (NCC) on the issued regulation 350 that the country is still within national state of disaster - sending out a strong message to suppliers not to inflate prices of essential items listed under Consumer and Customer Protection and National Disaster Management Regulations and Directions, as a result of possible food shortages in both KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng provinces following public unrests.

Contact: 0124287000 | www.thencc.gov.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Holistic Dentist

19 July 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Reggie Reddy, Holistic Dentist and Member: (IAOMT) International Association oral medicine and toxicology who is able to diagnose and treat a range of medical issues unrelated yet associated with dental health - Hand in hand with a holistic treatment approach.

Contact:

Watsapp line: 084 588 5335

www.holisticdentist.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things: Rays of Hope

16 July 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Sihle Mooi, CEO of Rays of Hope, a non-profit organization which just celebrated 30 Years of working with Alex to bring lasting change as they continue to positively impact hundreds of thousands of residents, including vulnerable children and their families, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses. 

https://raysofhope.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Thembi Kgatlana

16 July 2021 10:10 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Thembi Kgatlana on the latest book to tell her story, 'Strike a Rock' by Nikolaos Kirkinis. A story about cruelty, about broken families, and addiction, this is a story about hope; a tale of bravery and the undefeatability of the spirit of South African women. This is a story about football, but it is a story about so much more. This is the story of a little girl who rose out of the tough streets of Mohlakeng and went on to become a champion of the world. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: State of emergency

15 July 2021 10:05 PM

Crime Time

We are joined by Dr. Oscar van Heerden, author and scholar of International Relations (IR) with a focus on International Political Economy to evaluate the violent riot that is becoming South Africa, now a week later, quickly turning into a state of emergency across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. "Although rampant looting threatens the very fabric of South Africa," he says, "there are ways out of this mess." 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Current crisis to hit the streets of Africa

15 July 2021 9:46 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Cyril Xaba, Co-chairperson of the joint standing committee on defense to follow up on the current crisis to hit the streets of Africa following up the joint standing committee’s urgent meeting. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Conversations with Dr Eve

15 July 2021 9:22 PM

For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we continue the discussion around mental health, now 18 months later into the pandemic, add the current crisis currently burning the spirit of a nation - Normalizing the experience of burn out, anxiety, depression, disconnection, detachment, loss of motivation, loss of intimacy.

www.dreve.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

