Profile Interview with Thembi Kgatlana

Today at 10:35
Naomi Osaka documentary
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sibs Mafu - Sports on KFM Mornings at KFM
Mpho Sugar, influencer and CM Show listener
Today at 11:05
Relationships- Break ups
The Clement Manyathela Show
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 14,858 new cases and 433 deaths The Health Department says 6,085,108 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 23 July 2021 7:05 AM
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight... 22 July 2021 12:08 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
WATCH: Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:17 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Thembi Kgatlana

Profile Interview with Thembi Kgatlana

16 July 2021 10:10 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Thembi Kgatlana on the latest book to tell her story, 'Strike a Rock' by Nikolaos Kirkinis. A story about cruelty, about broken families, and addiction, this is a story about hope; a tale of bravery and the undefeatability of the spirit of South African women. This is a story about football, but it is a story about so much more. This is the story of a little girl who rose out of the tough streets of Mohlakeng and went on to become a champion of the world. 


Africa At A Glance: Resetting a path of national suicide

22 July 2021 11:18 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg, a member of the Namibia 4IR task Force, and author of his most recent title, ‘Leadership Lessons From the Books I Have Read’ on his latest book and mainly article on how to reset a path of national suicide as based on the annals of history with a reflection right back to Germany, World War 2. 

"Dear President Ramaphosa" - Herman Mashaba

22 July 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Herman Mashaba, President of Action SA and Advocate Gillian Benson on Action SA's ground-breaking lawsuit against the government to hold them accountable in the aftermath of the recent violent riots across the country. 

www.actionsa.org.za

Neuro Linguistic Programming: How to regain sanity in the face of adversity

22 July 2021 9:08 PM

On Psychological Matters this evening we are joined by Mpogeng Jack Raphela, Practitioner of Neuro Linguistic Programming, Life Coach, Motivational Speaker and Author of “My Advice To You” on understanding and applying Neuro Linguistic Programming with a special focus on how to regain sanity in the face of adversity and undesirable revolution. 

Contact: mpogengr1@gmail.com | 0813470262

New perspectives from the shoulders of giants

21 July 2021 11:46 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Clem Sunter, scenario planner, strategist, and author and Mitch Ilbury, director of Mindofafox and founder of the education technology company Growing Foxes on their latest book, 'Thinking the Future' that looks at the fact that every decision we make is a decision about the future. 

New perspectives from the shoulders of giants.

www.clemsunter.co.za | www.growingfoxes.com

Weird and Wonderful - 'Secrets from the cockpit: Pilots behaving badly and other flying stories.'

21 July 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we cross over to New York New York, joined by Arlene Getz, wife of the late Robert Schapiro, former SAA pilot, Boeing 747 captain, and one of his squadron’s youngest-ever commanders at 20, on his exciting new book, 'Secrets from the cockpit: Pilots behaving badly and other flying stories.'

 

Financial matters: Connecting with your future self

21 July 2021 9:10 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks to us about connecting with your future self and one of the biggest hurdles to thinking about long-term saving - 40 years for your retirement.

www.luthulicapital.com

How to start a business with what you have

20 July 2021 11:14 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO at National Small Business Chamber on how to start a business with what you have. 

https://www.nsbc.africa

Solutions based on all constitutional rights

20 July 2021 10:12 PM

We are joined by Mark Heywood, Editor: Maverick Citizen on his latest piece which reflects how the current crisis is, in fact, a moment for lasting solutions based on all constitutional rights. 

 

Legal feature: Employment, health and safety within the unrest and public looting.

20 July 2021 9:15 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Dhevarsha Ramjettan, Partner: Employment, Health and Safety Department specializing in Employment law from Webber Wentzel Civil on managing key employment issues along with employment, health & safety within the unrest and public looting. 

www.webberwentzel.com

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised'

19 July 2021 11:37 PM

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised!' 

We are joined by Dominic Gaobepe, Diversity & Inclusion Specialist at Cohesion Collective to unpack the past week in South Africa, where we have been witnessing heartbreaking scenes, with what supposedly started as a political protest to free the former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma for defying the constitutional court; now developed into scenes of anarchy and chaos that have clearly been orchestrated by a few who found fertile ground for many who were desperate, disgruntled, and disillusioned to get involved. 

Many young people in SA have chronic illnesses and must get jab - UN rapporteur

Local

Eskom implements Stage 2 power cut from 4pm until 9pm tonight

Local

Police stations can still be attacked, second wave of attacks possible - Report

Local

Mbalula: Govt working on plan for commuters affected by CT taxi violence

23 July 2021 7:43 AM

Jacob Zuma back at Estcourt prison after attending his brother's funeral

23 July 2021 7:20 AM

Kganyago expects economy to return to pre-COVID levels 'somewhere in 2023'

23 July 2021 7:11 AM

