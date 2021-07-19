Medical Matters: Holistic Dentist

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula briefs Media on developments regarding the taxi industry in Cape Town.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
DA and Accountability Now to announce plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach
Today at 12:45
More snow, hail storms and heavy rain expected.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Richard Le Sueur - Forecaster and owner at Snow Report SA
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Cynthia Stimpel - "Hijackers on Board"
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cynthia Stimpel - SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on Board at ...
Today at 18:13
SARB MPC decision on interest rates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM : Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOON Personal Finance - After the looting and violence – is it time to pack your bags?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma can engage with family members or make an address at the funeral' Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says former president Jacob Zuma will not be in prison clothing when attendi... 22 July 2021 10:30 AM
So far we don't have evidence that vaccines are causing death - Prof Moshabela Bongani Bingwa speaks to UKZN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation Mosa Moshabela about vaccine side-effects. 22 July 2021 8:42 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,240 new cases and 516 deaths The Health Department says 5,831,389 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 22 July 2021 6:57 AM
View all Local
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
View all Politics
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight... 22 July 2021 12:08 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
WATCH: Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Medical Matters: Holistic Dentist

Medical Matters: Holistic Dentist

19 July 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Reggie Reddy, Holistic Dentist and Member: (IAOMT) International Association oral medicine and toxicology who is able to diagnose and treat a range of medical issues unrelated yet associated with dental health - Hand in hand with a holistic treatment approach.

Contact:

Watsapp line: 084 588 5335

www.holisticdentist.co.za


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

New perspectives from the shoulders of giants

21 July 2021 11:46 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Clem Sunter, scenario planner, strategist, and author and Mitch Ilbury, director of Mindofafox and founder of the education technology company Growing Foxes on their latest book, 'Thinking the Future' that looks at the fact that every decision we make is a decision about the future. 

New perspectives from the shoulders of giants.

www.clemsunter.co.za | www.growingfoxes.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful - 'Secrets from the cockpit: Pilots behaving badly and other flying stories.'

21 July 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we cross over to New York New York, joined by Arlene Getz, wife of the late Robert Shapiro, former SAA pilot, Boeing 747 captain, and one of his squadron’s youngest-ever commanders at 20, on his exciting new book, 'Secrets from the cockpit: Pilots behaving badly and other flying stories.'

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial matters: Connecting with your future self

21 July 2021 9:10 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks to us about connecting with your future self and one of the biggest hurdles to thinking about long-term saving - 40 years for your retirement.

www.luthulicapital.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to start a business with what you have

20 July 2021 11:14 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO at National Small Business Chamber on how to start a business with what you have. 

https://www.nsbc.africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solutions based on all constitutional rights

20 July 2021 10:12 PM

We are joined by Mark Heywood, Editor: Maverick Citizen on his latest piece which reflects how the current crisis is, in fact, a moment for lasting solutions based on all constitutional rights. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal feature: Employment, health and safety within the unrest and public looting.

20 July 2021 9:15 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Dhevarsha Ramjettan, Partner: Employment, Health and Safety Department specializing in Employment law from Webber Wentzel Civil on managing key employment issues along with employment, health & safety within the unrest and public looting. 

www.webberwentzel.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised'

19 July 2021 11:37 PM

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised!' 

We are joined by Dominic Gaobepe, Diversity & Inclusion Specialist at Cohesion Collective to unpack the past week in South Africa, where we have been witnessing heartbreaking scenes, with what supposedly started as a political protest to free the former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma for defying the constitutional court; now developed into scenes of anarchy and chaos that have clearly been orchestrated by a few who found fertile ground for many who were desperate, disgruntled, and disillusioned to get involved. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vaccination roll out for inmates

19 July 2021 10:06 PM

News and Current affairs: We are joined by Chrispin Jr Phiri, Department Of Justice Spokesperson on Vaccination roll out for inmates and correctional facilities, including the officers, as of tomorrow, after the Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola stipulated that inmates should enjoy the same standards of healthcare available in the community. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The country is still within national state of disaster: Regulation 350

19 July 2021 9:41 PM

News & current affairs

We are joined by Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner from The National Consumer Commission (NCC) on the issued regulation 350 that the country is still within national state of disaster - sending out a strong message to suppliers not to inflate prices of essential items listed under Consumer and Customer Protection and National Disaster Management Regulations and Directions, as a result of possible food shortages in both KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng provinces following public unrests.

Contact: 0124287000 | www.thencc.gov.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Jacob Zuma can engage with family members or make an address at the funeral'

Local

Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen

Lifestyle

Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation

Local

EWN Highlights

'No interest': little cheer in Tokyo day before Olympics open

22 July 2021 12:16 PM

NICD: Most provinces have reached the peak of COVID-19 third wave

22 July 2021 11:51 AM

Lamola confident masterminds behind riots, looting suspects will be prosecuted

22 July 2021 11:14 AM

