We are joined by Mark Heywood, Editor: Maverick Citizen on his latest piece which reflects how the current crisis is, in fact, a moment for lasting solutions based on all constitutional rights.
In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg, a member of the Namibia 4IR task Force, and author of his most recent title, ‘Leadership Lessons From the Books I Have Read’ on his latest book and mainly article on how to reset a path of national suicide as based on the annals of history with a reflection right back to Germany, World War 2.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Herman Mashaba, President of Action SA and Advocate Gillian Benson on Action SA's ground-breaking lawsuit against the government to hold them accountable in the aftermath of the recent violent riots across the country.
On Psychological Matters this evening we are joined by Mpogeng Jack Raphela, Practitioner of Neuro Linguistic Programming, Life Coach, Motivational Speaker and Author of “My Advice To You” on understanding and applying Neuro Linguistic Programming with a special focus on how to regain sanity in the face of adversity and undesirable revolution.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Clem Sunter, scenario planner, strategist, and author and Mitch Ilbury, director of Mindofafox and founder of the education technology company Growing Foxes on their latest book, 'Thinking the Future' that looks at the fact that every decision we make is a decision about the future.
New perspectives from the shoulders of giants.
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we cross over to New York New York, joined by Arlene Getz, wife of the late Robert Schapiro, former SAA pilot, Boeing 747 captain, and one of his squadron’s youngest-ever commanders at 20, on his exciting new book, 'Secrets from the cockpit: Pilots behaving badly and other flying stories.'
On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks to us about connecting with your future self and one of the biggest hurdles to thinking about long-term saving - 40 years for your retirement.
For our education and employment feature we are joined by Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO at National Small Business Chamber on how to start a business with what you have.
For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Dhevarsha Ramjettan, Partner: Employment, Health and Safety Department specializing in Employment law from Webber Wentzel Civil on managing key employment issues along with employment, health & safety within the unrest and public looting.
'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised!'
We are joined by Dominic Gaobepe, Diversity & Inclusion Specialist at Cohesion Collective to unpack the past week in South Africa, where we have been witnessing heartbreaking scenes, with what supposedly started as a political protest to free the former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma for defying the constitutional court; now developed into scenes of anarchy and chaos that have clearly been orchestrated by a few who found fertile ground for many who were desperate, disgruntled, and disillusioned to get involved.