How to start a business with what you have

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Cyber hack hits Transnet’s operations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Suren Naidoo, Deputy Editor at Moneyweb
Today at 16:10
South African Human Rights Commission host dialogue with various organizations on the violence and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane - CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 16:20
Imported ‘frites’ are now cheaper than South African potato chips
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Willie Jacobs, CEO of potatoes SA
Today at 16:50
Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
John Matthews, Feature Story Journalist in Tokyo
Today at 17:10
SA school children have lost a year
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wycliffe Otieno, UNICEF South Africa chief of education
Today at 18:09
???
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Has the JSE lost its midas touch to attract new listing and stop delistings? How ??
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Valdene Reddy - Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Saint d'lci
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marie Aoun - Founder Director at Saint d'Ici
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
I've learnt the power of vulnerability; being prideful is foolish - PJ Powers Musician PJ Powers shared her experience with failure, saying that people can only learn to succeed when they embrace their weakne... 23 July 2021 3:32 PM
'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says it is prohibited to charge prices that are unreasonable o... 23 July 2021 1:10 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa among 14 heads of state who may have been hacked Stuff magazine Publisher Toby Shapshak says the State Security Agency would have never seen this coming and cannot be blamed. 23 July 2021 12:39 PM
View all Local
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Seagull hits girl in face while on amusement park ride Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2021 9:36 AM
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight... 22 July 2021 12:08 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Sport
Studying music at UCT has built and shaped my voice - Bonj The musician says the 'A Journey' is an audio of events and places she has to, a diary of her journey as a songwriter. 23 July 2021 3:10 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
How to start a business with what you have

How to start a business with what you have

20 July 2021 11:14 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO at National Small Business Chamber on how to start a business with what you have. 

https://www.nsbc.africa


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Africa At A Glance: Resetting a path of national suicide

22 July 2021 11:18 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg, a member of the Namibia 4IR task Force, and author of his most recent title, ‘Leadership Lessons From the Books I Have Read’ on his latest book and mainly article on how to reset a path of national suicide as based on the annals of history with a reflection right back to Germany, World War 2. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"Dear President Ramaphosa" - Herman Mashaba

22 July 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Herman Mashaba, President of Action SA and Advocate Gillian Benson on Action SA's ground-breaking lawsuit against the government to hold them accountable in the aftermath of the recent violent riots across the country. 

www.actionsa.org.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Neuro Linguistic Programming: How to regain sanity in the face of adversity

22 July 2021 9:08 PM

On Psychological Matters this evening we are joined by Mpogeng Jack Raphela, Practitioner of Neuro Linguistic Programming, Life Coach, Motivational Speaker and Author of “My Advice To You” on understanding and applying Neuro Linguistic Programming with a special focus on how to regain sanity in the face of adversity and undesirable revolution. 

Contact: mpogengr1@gmail.com | 0813470262

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New perspectives from the shoulders of giants

21 July 2021 11:46 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Clem Sunter, scenario planner, strategist, and author and Mitch Ilbury, director of Mindofafox and founder of the education technology company Growing Foxes on their latest book, 'Thinking the Future' that looks at the fact that every decision we make is a decision about the future. 

New perspectives from the shoulders of giants.

www.clemsunter.co.za | www.growingfoxes.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful - 'Secrets from the cockpit: Pilots behaving badly and other flying stories.'

21 July 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we cross over to New York New York, joined by Arlene Getz, wife of the late Robert Schapiro, former SAA pilot, Boeing 747 captain, and one of his squadron’s youngest-ever commanders at 20, on his exciting new book, 'Secrets from the cockpit: Pilots behaving badly and other flying stories.'

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial matters: Connecting with your future self

21 July 2021 9:10 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks to us about connecting with your future self and one of the biggest hurdles to thinking about long-term saving - 40 years for your retirement.

www.luthulicapital.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solutions based on all constitutional rights

20 July 2021 10:12 PM

We are joined by Mark Heywood, Editor: Maverick Citizen on his latest piece which reflects how the current crisis is, in fact, a moment for lasting solutions based on all constitutional rights. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal feature: Employment, health and safety within the unrest and public looting.

20 July 2021 9:15 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Dhevarsha Ramjettan, Partner: Employment, Health and Safety Department specializing in Employment law from Webber Wentzel Civil on managing key employment issues along with employment, health & safety within the unrest and public looting. 

www.webberwentzel.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised'

19 July 2021 11:37 PM

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised!' 

We are joined by Dominic Gaobepe, Diversity & Inclusion Specialist at Cohesion Collective to unpack the past week in South Africa, where we have been witnessing heartbreaking scenes, with what supposedly started as a political protest to free the former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma for defying the constitutional court; now developed into scenes of anarchy and chaos that have clearly been orchestrated by a few who found fertile ground for many who were desperate, disgruntled, and disillusioned to get involved. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers

Local

'Paul Adams should have spoken up, we white people say offending things unaware'

Local

Don't take the law into your own hands - Minister Ntshaveni to Phoenix community

Local

EWN Highlights

Judge Teffo warns against further delays in Life Esidimeni hearings

23 July 2021 3:15 PM

My teammates called me ‘brown s**t' - ex-Protea Paul Adams testifies

23 July 2021 1:34 PM

Health Dept sets eye on 300k vaccine jabs per day target by end of July

23 July 2021 1:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA