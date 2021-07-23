Profile Interview with Jonny Steinberg

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mr. Francis Lai Hong, Vice-Chairman of The South African Chinese Community to follow up on the relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19 hit. The impact, challenges, and strengths between the two communities, and why it's so important for South Africans to learn about and accept each other’s cultures.



