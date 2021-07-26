We are joined by Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick to evaluate and discuss conspiracy theories and social influence along with the impact in South Africa in comparison to the US, where Covid-19 cases surge by 55% in the wake of the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’.
In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mr. Francis Lai Hong, Vice-Chairman of The South African Chinese Community to follow up on the relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19 hit. The impact, challenges, and strengths between the two communities, and why it's so important for South Africans to learn about and accept each other’s cultures.
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Rehanna Rossouw, award-winning author and journalist on her book 'Predator Politics: Mabuza, Fred Daniel And The Great Land Scam', which exposes taxpayer corruption within Jacob Zuma’s spell as president of South Africa. The book also highlights Fred Daniel, one citizen among many targeted by predator politicians, turned whistle-blower, who stood up against the scourge.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Psychological Matters we are joined by Bradley Daniels, Clinical Psychologist and Behavioral expert on safety as a psychological concept – beyond our physical being and assets. To understand how humans think about safety, you have to understand how they think about fear and how to overcome this.
On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett joins us again, this evening, to start thinking outside the box. You already have all you need to become a part of a Billion dollar a day worldwide business.
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Thomas Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilizations from legacy of kingdoms past.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks to us about right and wrong decisions behind investment and money.
For tonight's Man Torque we are joined by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach and Man kind project South Africa Member and Brian Blem, Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre both behind the MENWORK1000CIRCLES to follow up on Men: A year and a half later - Covid-19 - navigating through depression, stress, loss and trauma.
For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Mthokozisi Maphumulo, Senior Associate and Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams to talk about Insurance Law with a focus on Business Insurance Policies to Rescue Businesses such as those in the aftermath of the recent unrest and looting.
As South Africa still reels in the aftermath of the country wide state of security emergency with the violence, riots, and looting, we are joined by Professor Theodore Petru, Associate professor of Anthropology at the University of the Free State who specializes in gang culture, gang violence and Colored identity dynamics and research, to unpack and explore the historic context and dynamics.LISTEN TO PODCAST