Historic context and dynamics behind state of emergency aftermath

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
Toxic Positivity
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbali N
Today at 11:05
Sex focus-Fantasizing about someone else when in bed with your partner
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lisa Welsh, intimacy coach
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Tiger Brands should've sat down with us about listeriosis compensation package' South African activist and human rights attorney Richard Spoor says Tiger Brands is not willing to go to trial without knowing whe... 29 July 2021 6:44 PM
Ngizwe Mchunu, alleged instigator of KZN & Gauteng riots, granted bail Handing down judgment on Thursday, Magistrate Gayle Pretorius said that it was not in the interest of justice to keep the accused... 29 July 2021 12:58 PM
'We're worried by stories of police forcing alleged looters to parade naked' Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi tells Mandy Wiener about police behaviour, says people have rights and sho... 29 July 2021 11:28 AM
View all Local
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
View all Politics
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
23 funny nicknames people got from work Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2021 8:45 AM
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:31 AM
View all Sport
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 July 2021 4:13 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
View all Africa
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Historic context and dynamics behind state of emergency aftermath

Historic context and dynamics behind state of emergency aftermath

26 July 2021 11:10 PM

As South Africa still reels in the aftermath of the country wide state of security emergency with the violence, riots, and looting, we are joined by Professor Theodore Petru, Associate professor of Anthropology at the University of the Free State who specializes in gang culture, gang violence and Colored identity dynamics and research, to unpack and explore the historic context and dynamics.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Africa At A Glance - The relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19

29 July 2021 11:11 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mr. Francis Lai Hong, Vice-Chairman of The South African Chinese Community to follow up on the relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19 hit. The impact, challenges, and strengths between the two communities, and why it's so important for South Africans to learn about and accept each other’s cultures.

Contact: 082 456 4875 | www.tcagp.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time - Predator Politics

29 July 2021 10:08 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Rehanna Rossouw, award-winning author and journalist on her book 'Predator Politics: Mabuza, Fred Daniel And The Great Land Scam', which exposes taxpayer corruption within Jacob Zuma’s spell as president of South Africa. The book also highlights Fred Daniel, one citizen among many targeted by predator politicians, turned whistle-blower, who stood up against the scourge.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters - Safety as a psychological concept

29 July 2021 9:13 PM

On Psychological Matters we are joined by Bradley Daniels, Clinical Psychologist and Behavioral expert on safety as a psychological concept – beyond our physical being and assets. To understand how humans think about safety, you have to understand how they think about fear and how to overcome this. 

www.bradleyrdaniels.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Start thinking outside the box!

28 July 2021 11:10 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett joins us again, this evening, to start thinking outside the box. You already have all you need to become a part of a Billion dollar a day worldwide business.

https://changecreatorsa.com

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful - Palaces of Stone

28 July 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Thomas Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilizations from legacy of kingdoms past.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters - Right and wrong decisions

28 July 2021 9:50 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks to us about right and wrong decisions behind investment and money.

www.luthulicapital.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: A year and a half later - Covid-19

27 July 2021 10:42 PM

For tonight's Man Torque we are joined by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach and Man kind project South Africa Member and Brian Blem, Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre both behind the MENWORK1000CIRCLES to follow up on Men: A year and a half later - Covid-19 - navigating through depression, stress, loss and trauma.

Contact: www.lighthousetherapycentre.co.za | Facebook Onethousand circles Page | Twitter menswork1000ci1

Tel: 010591069 | Email: Brian@lighthousetherapy.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters - Insurance Law with a focus on Business Insurance Policies

27 July 2021 9:18 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Mthokozisi Maphumulo, Senior Associate and Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams to talk about Insurance Law with a focus on Business Insurance Policies to Rescue Businesses such as those in the aftermath of the recent unrest and looting. 

Contact: 0124326000 | https://www.adams.africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’

26 July 2021 10:26 PM

We are joined by Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick to evaluate and discuss conspiracy theories and social influence along with the impact in South Africa in comparison to the US, where Covid-19 cases surge by 55% in the wake of the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We are looking at possibly days or weeks from a Cabinet reshuffle'

Local

SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time

Business Local

Some South Africans don't trust the Covid-19 statistics, survey finds

Local

EWN Highlights

Defrocked US cardinal charged with sexual abuse

29 July 2021 8:40 PM

Trade Dept sets up R3.9bn to help businesses rebuild

29 July 2021 6:48 PM

Zim to send 300 more military instructors to insurgency-hit Mozambique

29 July 2021 5:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA