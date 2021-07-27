Man Torque: A year and a half later - Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully. 30 July 2021 5:50 PM
Charred bodies found inside looted Durban store The grim discovery came amid efforts to revive the local economy following the deadly civil unrest in July. 30 July 2021 4:38 PM
Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital Sichelesile Dube had been waiting in a wheelchair on Monday, and her lifeless body was only discovered by her shocked mother the n... 30 July 2021 11:24 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award 702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the countr... 30 July 2021 5:32 PM
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she fai... 30 July 2021 3:37 PM
Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the eart... 30 July 2021 2:38 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Man Torque: A year and a half later - Covid-19

Man Torque: A year and a half later - Covid-19
27 July 2021 10:42 PM

27 July 2021 10:42 PM

For tonight's Man Torque we are joined by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach and Man kind project South Africa Member and Brian Blem, Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre both behind the MENWORK1000CIRCLES to follow up on Men: A year and a half later - Covid-19 - navigating through depression, stress, loss and trauma.

Contact: www.lighthousetherapycentre.co.za | Facebook Onethousand circles Page | Twitter menswork1000ci1

Tel: 010591069 | Email: Brian@lighthousetherapy.co.za 


South Africans Doing Great Things - "We will sweep it up!"
30 July 2021 11:09 PM

30 July 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we kick off Woman's Month by highlighting two great woman doing extraordinary things... Mbali Ndhlovu and Emelda Masango, Co- founders of Rebuilding SA, an initiative brought on after the looting and unrest, and the simple statement: "We will sweep it up". 

Profile Interview - John Vlismas

30 July 2021 10:10 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by much loved SA comedian, John Vlismas turned Disruptive Educator as a serial entrepreneur, faculty member at Henley, International Speaker and Activist, on the man behind the mic, as well as his latest project to lift the spirit of a country - by doing what only Vlismas does best: using comedy and science. 

To book John Vlismas go to https://johnvlismas.com

Africa At A Glance - The relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19
29 July 2021 11:11 PM

29 July 2021 11:11 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mr. Francis Lai Hong, Vice-Chairman of The South African Chinese Community to follow up on the relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19 hit. The impact, challenges, and strengths between the two communities, and why it's so important for South Africans to learn about and accept each other’s cultures.

Contact: 082 456 4875 | www.tcagp.co.za

Crime Time - Predator Politics

29 July 2021 10:08 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Rehanna Rossouw, award-winning author and journalist on her book 'Predator Politics: Mabuza, Fred Daniel And The Great Land Scam', which exposes taxpayer corruption within Jacob Zuma’s spell as president of South Africa. The book also highlights Fred Daniel, one citizen among many targeted by predator politicians, turned whistle-blower, who stood up against the scourge.

Psychological Matters - Safety as a psychological concept
29 July 2021 9:13 PM

29 July 2021 9:13 PM

On Psychological Matters we are joined by Bradley Daniels, Clinical Psychologist and Behavioral expert on safety as a psychological concept – beyond our physical being and assets. To understand how humans think about safety, you have to understand how they think about fear and how to overcome this. 

www.bradleyrdaniels.com

Change your mindset feature - Start thinking outside the box!
28 July 2021 11:10 PM

28 July 2021 11:10 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett joins us again, this evening, to start thinking outside the box. You already have all you need to become a part of a Billion dollar a day worldwide business.

https://changecreatorsa.com

 

 

Weird and Wonderful - Palaces of Stone

28 July 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Thomas Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilizations from legacy of kingdoms past.

Financial Matters - Right and wrong decisions
28 July 2021 9:50 PM

28 July 2021 9:50 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks to us about right and wrong decisions behind investment and money.

www.luthulicapital.com

Legal Matters - Insurance Law with a focus on Business Insurance Policies
27 July 2021 9:18 PM

27 July 2021 9:18 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Mthokozisi Maphumulo, Senior Associate and Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams to talk about Insurance Law with a focus on Business Insurance Policies to Rescue Businesses such as those in the aftermath of the recent unrest and looting. 

Contact: 0124326000 | https://www.adams.africa

Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve
Local Politics

Local Politics

John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award
Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Actor and producer Shona Ferguson passes away
EWN Highlights

EWN Highlights

NICD reports 5 suspected cases of rabies in Cradle of Humankind area
30 July 2021 7:28 PM

30 July 2021 7:28 PM

Earthquake felt in parts of Gauteng likely caused by mining activity
30 July 2021 6:34 PM

30 July 2021 6:34 PM

Transnet to lift force majeure declaration on Monday
30 July 2021 6:25 PM

30 July 2021 6:25 PM

