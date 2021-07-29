Africa At A Glance - The relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Series - Small businesses are the answer! We are asking the wrong questions (episode 2 )
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Luyanda Jafta
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - TransUnion Q2 2021 SA Vehicle Pricing Index - Latest Lockdowns and Civil Unrest Could Stunt Auto Industry’s ‘Green Shoots’
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Raising bonuses for Olympic medalists
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith McLachlan - Investment Officer at Integral Asset Management
Latest Local
Group benefits are a cost-effective way of delivering benefits - Momentum Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Corporate head of group insurance Rudi van Rooyen. 10 August 2021 2:02 PM
Is Johannesburg’s air quality compromised? Air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure director Lebo Molefe says there are interventions such as providing pe... 10 August 2021 1:50 PM
'It is important to keep a paper trail on those who bully you at the workplace' Labour law expert Natasha Moni discussed the best ways of dealing with bullying at the workplace. 10 August 2021 12:07 PM
View all Local
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
View all Politics
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Four-year-old boy goes viral for eating healthy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:36 AM
WATCH: 'It's not inside, it's on top' Cremora remakes iconic ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:17 AM
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Africa At A Glance - The relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19

Africa At A Glance - The relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19

29 July 2021 11:11 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mr. Francis Lai Hong, Vice-Chairman of The South African Chinese Community to follow up on the relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19 hit. The impact, challenges, and strengths between the two communities, and why it's so important for South Africans to learn about and accept each other’s cultures.

Contact: 082 456 4875 | www.tcagp.co.za


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Political Analysis: ‘The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL’

9 August 2021 11:22 PM

We are joined by Rebone Tau, political analyst at the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, Southern Africa, former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team, and Author of ‘The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL’ published in 2020, to unpack and reflect on the current headlines which continue to be dominated by Ramaphosa, specifically with last week's cabinet reshuffle and the ongoing state of the capture of South Africans. Tau's book focuses on the few national liberation movements which looms as large in the politics and history of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries as the African National Congress (ANC). 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News & current affairs: "Surfacing: On Being Black and Feminist in South Africa"

9 August 2021 10:05 PM

We are joined by Zukiswa Wanner, award-winning writer, editor, publisher and curator and New African’s 100 Most Influential Africans for 2020 on her new book "Surfacing: On Being Black and Feminist in South Africa", in reflection of this day, National Women’s Day (9th August), 65 years ago, where more than 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in protest for Woman's rights and equality which still remains an aspiration for women in this country, as addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier today, in realizing Women’s Rights under the theme: The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke"

https://zukiswawanner.com/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News & current affairs: 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule'

9 August 2021 9:49 PM

We are joined by Ebrahim Harvey, former Cosatu trade unionist and political writer, analyst, and commentator for over two decades and author of 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule' around this week's State Capture which sees SA President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Zondo dock, as the South African political reshuffle continues. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters - Dr T: A Guide to Sexual health and Pleasure

9 August 2021 9:14 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng - Dr. T, medical doctor, broadcaster, senior lecturer at Stellenbosch university and bestselling author of Dr T: A Guide to Sexual health and Pleasure for a woman's day show special, talking about the education as well as celebration of sexual health and pleasure for woman – moreover, in a time of Covid. 

Contact: Info@drtlaleng.com | www.drtlaleng.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things: Flowers of Hope

6 August 2021 11:10 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature, to celebrate Woman's Month as well as highlight the month of August being Breast cancer month, we are joined by Lebogang Ramphisa, breast cancer warrior who founded the Flowers of Hope Organization after her own battle and journey, to now educate and create breast cancer awareness throughout local communities and people from disadvantaged townships.

http://Flowersofhope.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview - Lovemore Ndou

6 August 2021 10:25 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Lovemore Ndou, three-time world boxing champion turned lawyer and author, as well as Australian Hall of Fame inductee on his latest book: "Tough Love". From poverty and apartheid brutality, this Limpopo homeboy now crosses all the way over to us from Sydney, Australia, (6am Saturday morning), on his extraordinary fight and story.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cabinet reshuffle post analysis: Prof. Richard Calland

5 August 2021 11:46 PM

Prof. Richard Calland, Associate Professor at UCT in Public Law Expert and Political Commenter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at a Glance: Why lockdown in Africa doesn’t work as a first COVID-19 pandemic response.

5 August 2021 11:23 PM

For tonight's Africa at a Glance we are joined by Prof Nicholas Ngepah, Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on why lockdown in Africa doesn’t work as a first COVID-19 pandemic response. Based on Ngepah’s research study titled “What lessons Africa can learn from the social determinants of COVID-19 spread, to better prepare for current and future pandemics on the continent” is based on data from 53 African countries including South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cabinet reshuffle post analysis: Mandla Isaac's

5 August 2021 11:18 PM

Mandla Isaac's, Political Economist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cabinet reshuffle post analysis: Natasha Marrian

5 August 2021 11:16 PM

Natasha Marrian, Political journalist, investigative reporter and commentator ¦ Deputy Editor: Financial Mail

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

