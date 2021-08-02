The only way to hold politicians to account is through the ballot box,

We are joined by Michael Morris, Head of Media at the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) who says the only way to hold politicians to account is through the ballot box, as the country awaits the media briefing tomorrow from the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on developments with regards to the 2021 local government elections.