Legal Corner - Tax legislation

For tonight's legal feature we are joined once again by Annelize Oosthuizen, Senior Lecturer and Head of Taxation in the School of Accountancy, University of the Free State for part two on being aware of the important changes in tax legislation or face being convicted if you are negligent + the big question…what can you claim tax on when you can.
Contact: oosthuizena@ufs.ac.za
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature, to celebrate Woman's Month as well as highlight the month of August being Breast cancer month, we are joined by Lebogang Ramphisa, breast cancer warrior who founded the Flowers of Hope Organization after her own battle and journey, to now educate and create breast cancer awareness throughout local communities and people from disadvantaged townships.
http://Flowersofhope.co.za
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Lovemore Ndou, three-time world boxing champion turned lawyer and author, as well as Australian Hall of Fame inductee on his latest book: "Tough Love". From poverty and apartheid brutality, this Limpopo homeboy now crosses all the way over to us from Sydney, Australia, (6am Saturday morning), on his extraordinary fight and story.
Prof. Richard Calland, Associate Professor at UCT in Public Law Expert and Political Commentator
For tonight's Africa at a Glance we are joined by Prof Nicholas Ngepah, Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on why lockdown in Africa doesn't work as a first COVID-19 pandemic response. Based on Ngepah's research study titled "What lessons Africa can learn from the social determinants of COVID-19 spread, to better prepare for current and future pandemics on the continent" is based on data from 53 African countries including South Africa.
Mandla Isaac's, Political Economist
Natasha Marrian, Political journalist, investigative reporter and commentator ¦ Deputy Editor: Financial Mail
Carien Du Plessis, Senior Journalist for Daily Maverick
Professor Ivor Sarakinsky, Associate Professor and academic director: Wits School of Governance | Political Studies Expert
On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett joins us again, this evening asking the question "Who are you pretending to be in this world? Are you pretending to be successful and abundant and happy, or are you pretending to be unsuccessful and struggling and unhappy?
https://changecreatorsa.com