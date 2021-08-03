Educational and Employment - After-hours hobby turned into successful business

For tonight's Africa at a Glance we are joined by Prof Nicholas Ngepah, Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on why lockdown in Africa doesn’t work as a first COVID-19 pandemic response. Based on Ngepah’s research study titled “What lessons Africa can learn from the social determinants of COVID-19 spread, to better prepare for current and future pandemics on the continent” is based on data from 53 African countries including South Africa.

arrow_forward