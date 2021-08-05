Cabinet reshuffle post analysis: Natasha Marrian

Natasha Marrian, Political journalist, investigative reporter and commentator ¦ Deputy Editor: Financial Mail
We are joined by Rebone Tau, political analyst at the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, Southern Africa, former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team, and Author of ‘The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL’ published in 2020, to unpack and reflect on the current headlines which continue to be dominated by Ramaphosa, specifically with last week's cabinet reshuffle and the ongoing state of the capture of South Africans. Tau's book focuses on the few national liberation movements which looms as large in the politics and history of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries as the African National Congress (ANC).LISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by Zukiswa Wanner, award-winning writer, editor, publisher and curator and New African’s 100 Most Influential Africans for 2020 on her new book "Surfacing: On Being Black and Feminist in South Africa", in reflection of this day, National Women’s Day (9th August), 65 years ago, where more than 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in protest for Woman's rights and equality which still remains an aspiration for women in this country, as addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier today, in realizing Women’s Rights under the theme: The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke"
https://zukiswawanner.com/
We are joined by Ebrahim Harvey, former Cosatu trade unionist and political writer, analyst, and commentator for over two decades and author of 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule' around this week's State Capture which sees SA President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Zondo dock, as the South African political reshuffle continues.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng - Dr. T, medical doctor, broadcaster, senior lecturer at Stellenbosch university and bestselling author of Dr T: A Guide to Sexual health and Pleasure for a woman's day show special, talking about the education as well as celebration of sexual health and pleasure for woman – moreover, in a time of Covid.
Contact: Info@drtlaleng.com | www.drtlaleng.com
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature, to celebrate Woman's Month as well as highlight the month of August being Breast cancer month, we are joined by Lebogang Ramphisa, breast cancer warrior who founded the Flowers of Hope Organization after her own battle and journey, to now educate and create breast cancer awareness throughout local communities and people from disadvantaged townships.
http://Flowersofhope.co.za
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Lovemore Ndou, three-time world boxing champion turned lawyer and author, as well as Australian Hall of Fame inductee on his latest book: "Tough Love". From poverty and apartheid brutality, this Limpopo homeboy now crosses all the way over to us from Sydney, Australia, (6am Saturday morning), on his extraordinary fight and story.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof. Richard Calland, Associate Professor at UCT in Public Law Expert and Political CommenterLISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Africa at a Glance we are joined by Prof Nicholas Ngepah, Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on why lockdown in Africa doesn’t work as a first COVID-19 pandemic response. Based on Ngepah’s research study titled “What lessons Africa can learn from the social determinants of COVID-19 spread, to better prepare for current and future pandemics on the continent” is based on data from 53 African countries including South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandla Isaac's, Political EconomistLISTEN TO PODCAST