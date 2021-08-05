Cabinet reshuffle post analysis: Prof. Richard Calland

We are joined by Rebone Tau, political analyst at the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, Southern Africa, former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team, and Author of ‘The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL’ published in 2020, to unpack and reflect on the current headlines which continue to be dominated by Ramaphosa, specifically with last week's cabinet reshuffle and the ongoing state of the capture of South Africans. Tau's book focuses on the few national liberation movements which looms as large in the politics and history of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries as the African National Congress (ANC).

