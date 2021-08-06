South Africans Doing Great Things: Flowers of Hope

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Live feed of CR at Zondo Commission
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:35
Live feed of CR at Zondo Commission
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently appearing before the Zondo Commission in his capacity as the ANC president.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 18:13
[PITCHED ] Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at the state capture commission as former deputy president of the ruling party
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - the next disruption is targeting drunk drivers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - homeowners insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the state capture inquiry for the first day of his scheduled two-day testimony 11 August 2021 9:13 AM
South Africa commits to climate change as UN issues 'code red for humanity' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy about the UN climate change report. 11 August 2021 7:56 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 6,590 new cases and 189 deaths The Health Department says 8,621,932 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 11 August 2021 6:58 AM
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 8:48 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won't receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world's longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
By owning your success, you're one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year's #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things: Flowers of Hope

South Africans Doing Great Things: Flowers of Hope

6 August 2021 11:10 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature, to celebrate Woman's Month as well as highlight the month of August being Breast cancer month, we are joined by Lebogang Ramphisa, breast cancer warrior who founded the Flowers of Hope Organization after her own battle and journey, to now educate and create breast cancer awareness throughout local communities and people from disadvantaged townships.

http://Flowersofhope.co.za


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Entrepreneurs can rebuild South Africa and the Economy

10 August 2021 11:19 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Luyanda Jafta, CEO and co-founder of The People’s Fund on how Entrepreneurs can rebuild South Africa and the Economy.

Contact: (WhatsApp and phone) 0812851839 | www.thepeople.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma's Arms Deal

10 August 2021 10:38 PM

To continue on the headlines of Presidents and corruption, we are then joined by Dr Dale McKinley, Political analyst and Advocate Stephanie Fick, Executive Director: Accountability Division and Executive Director in charge of AARTO amendment Bill challenge Project with an expertise in both criminal and civil law on former president, Jacob Zuma's Arms Deal corruption trial which has been stalled yet again by agreement on a virtual hearing due to Zuma’s treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Commission of Inquiry

10 August 2021 10:32 PM

We are joined by Mahlase Mahlatsi, EWN: Editor In Chief on President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and Corruption tomorrow, Wednesday 11 August 2021 and Thursday 12 August 2021 in his capacity as the President and former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, which will include matters relating to his positions in the State.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jolidee Matongo elected Mayor of Johannesburg

10 August 2021 9:35 PM

We are joined by Sasabona Manganye, ANC JHB Spokesperson on Jolidee Matongo being elected as Mayor of Johannesburg and the announcement of his mayoral committee tomorrow.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal feature: Counterfeit products

10 August 2021 9:28 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Jan-Harm Swanepoel, Partner and Trade Mark Attorney at Adams and Adams on identifying counterfeit products, hotspots, and even illegally traded medicine from IVR to Covid vaccines such as the case of the stolen products in the recent lootings, South Africans need to be aware of.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political Analysis: ‘The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL’

9 August 2021 11:22 PM

We are joined by Rebone Tau, political analyst at the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, Southern Africa, former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team, and Author of ‘The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL’ published in 2020, to unpack and reflect on the current headlines which continue to be dominated by Ramaphosa, specifically with last week's cabinet reshuffle and the ongoing state of the capture of South Africans. Tau's book focuses on the few national liberation movements which looms as large in the politics and history of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries as the African National Congress (ANC). 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News & current affairs: "Surfacing: On Being Black and Feminist in South Africa"

9 August 2021 10:05 PM

We are joined by Zukiswa Wanner, award-winning writer, editor, publisher and curator and New African’s 100 Most Influential Africans for 2020 on her new book "Surfacing: On Being Black and Feminist in South Africa", in reflection of this day, National Women’s Day (9th August), 65 years ago, where more than 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in protest for Woman's rights and equality which still remains an aspiration for women in this country, as addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier today, in realizing Women’s Rights under the theme: The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke"

https://zukiswawanner.com/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News & current affairs: 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule'

9 August 2021 9:49 PM

We are joined by Ebrahim Harvey, former Cosatu trade unionist and political writer, analyst, and commentator for over two decades and author of 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule' around this week's State Capture which sees SA President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Zondo dock, as the South African political reshuffle continues. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters - Dr T: A Guide to Sexual health and Pleasure

9 August 2021 9:14 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng - Dr. T, medical doctor, broadcaster, senior lecturer at Stellenbosch university and bestselling author of Dr T: A Guide to Sexual health and Pleasure for a woman's day show special, talking about the education as well as celebration of sexual health and pleasure for woman – moreover, in a time of Covid. 

Contact: Info@drtlaleng.com | www.drtlaleng.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC failed to keep records of key decisions on govt deployments, says Ramaphosa

11 August 2021 10:52 AM

Busa backs Finance Minister Godongwana's view on basic income grants

11 August 2021 10:10 AM

Another alleged July riots instigator due to appear in Bloemfontein court

11 August 2021 9:45 AM

