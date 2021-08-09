Medical Matters - Dr T: A Guide to Sexual health and Pleasure

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng - Dr. T, medical doctor, broadcaster, senior lecturer at Stellenbosch university and bestselling author of Dr T: A Guide to Sexual health and Pleasure for a woman's day show special, talking about the education as well as celebration of sexual health and pleasure for woman – moreover, in a time of Covid.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett to look at three things you can do from today to experience more happiness and focus - especially if you need to create some changes in your life.
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we are joined by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, globally recognized researcher in Artificial Intelligence, columnist, and author, and Professor Tankiso Moloi, Professor of Accounting, both from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on their revolutionary work as based on their latest book, 'Artificial Intelligence and the changing nature of corporations: How technologies shape strategy and operations'.
This ground-breaking work is in the form of the AI: artificial Intelligence technology machine, last week, South Africa becoming the first country to register a patent created by the machine.
From changing the nature of corporations in business, such as producing goods and services, including taking over call center's, to medical treatment and devices such as the artificial larynx created, the invention termed 'the Robot Voice' by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Technology Review.
On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses ambition vs. greed: knowing the difference when it comes to wanting "more".
For our education and employment feature we are joined by Luyanda Jafta, CEO and co-founder of The People’s Fund on how Entrepreneurs can rebuild South Africa and the Economy.
To continue on the headlines of Presidents and corruption, we are then joined by Dr Dale McKinley, Political analyst and Advocate Stephanie Fick, Executive Director: Accountability Division and Executive Director in charge of AARTO amendment Bill challenge Project with an expertise in both criminal and civil law on former president, Jacob Zuma's Arms Deal corruption trial which has been stalled yet again by agreement on a virtual hearing due to Zuma's treatment for an undisclosed ailment.
We are joined by Mahlase Mahlatsi, EWN: Editor In Chief on President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and Corruption tomorrow, Wednesday 11 August 2021 and Thursday 12 August 2021 in his capacity as the President and former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, which will include matters relating to his positions in the State.
We are joined by Sasabona Manganye, ANC JHB Spokesperson on Jolidee Matongo being elected as Mayor of Johannesburg and the announcement of his mayoral committee tomorrow.
For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Jan-Harm Swanepoel, Partner and Trade Mark Attorney at Adams and Adams on identifying counterfeit products, hotspots, and even illegally traded medicine from IVR to Covid vaccines such as the case of the stolen products in the recent lootings, South Africans need to be aware of.
We are joined by Rebone Tau, political analyst at the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, Southern Africa, former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team, and Author of 'The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL' published in 2020, to unpack and reflect on the current headlines which continue to be dominated by Ramaphosa, specifically with last week's cabinet reshuffle and the ongoing state of the capture of South Africans. Tau's book focuses on the few national liberation movements which looms as large in the politics and history of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries as the African National Congress (ANC).
We are joined by Zukiswa Wanner, award-winning writer, editor, publisher and curator and New African’s 100 Most Influential Africans for 2020 on her new book "Surfacing: On Being Black and Feminist in South Africa", in reflection of this day, National Women’s Day (9th August), 65 years ago, where more than 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in protest for Woman's rights and equality which still remains an aspiration for women in this country, as addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier today, in realizing Women’s Rights under the theme: The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke"
