News & current affairs: 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule'

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Looking at reliable ways to invest in big trends without taking excessive risk?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Corruption Watch's report on compensation of mining affected communities Corruption Watch legal researcher Mashudu Masutha says the present legal framework allows host communities various sorts of compen... 12 August 2021 5:25 PM
Charlotte Maxeke outpatients struggling to receive treatment Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom expressed his displeasure with the Department of Infrastructure Devel... 12 August 2021 4:49 PM
People are hesitant to donate their tissue or organs due to a lack of knowledge Bone SA Recovery and Awareness Manager Sandra Venter described the most common misunderstanding people have about organ and tissue... 12 August 2021 2:40 PM
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results. 11 August 2021 8:33 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
Is there legal recourse for when sellers remove features key to property value? A seller was compelled to leave the property in the same condition as it was sold, as ALL the fixtures contributed to the value of... 12 August 2021 2:53 PM
WATCH: Man throws axe at victim's windshield during road rage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2021 9:35 AM
WATCH: Emirates Airline new ad shot on top of the Burj Khalifa goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2021 9:23 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
News & current affairs: 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule'

News & current affairs: 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule'

9 August 2021 9:49 PM

We are joined by Ebrahim Harvey, former Cosatu trade unionist and political writer, analyst, and commentator for over two decades and author of 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule' around this week's State Capture which sees SA President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Zondo dock, as the South African political reshuffle continues. 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature

11 August 2021 11:32 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett to look at three things you can do from today to experience more happiness and focus - especially if you need to create some changes in your life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: Al - Artificial Intelligence Technology

11 August 2021 10:26 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we are joined by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, globally recognized researcher in Artificial Intelligence, columnist, and author, and Professor Tankiso Moloi, Professor of Accounting, both from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on their revolutionary work as based on their latest book, 'Artificial Intelligence and the changing nature of corporations: How technologies shape strategy and operations'.

This ground-breaking work is in the form of the AI: artificial Intelligence technology machine, last week, South Africa becoming the first country to register a patent created by the machine.

From changing the nature of corporations in business, such as producing goods and services, including taking over call center's, to medical treatment and devices such as the artificial larynx created, the invention termed 'the Robot Voice' by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Technology Review. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial matters with Luthuli Capital

11 August 2021 9:28 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses ambition vs. greed: knowing the difference when it comes to wanting "more".

www.luthulicapital.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entrepreneurs can rebuild South Africa and the Economy

10 August 2021 11:19 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Luyanda Jafta, CEO and co-founder of The People’s Fund on how Entrepreneurs can rebuild South Africa and the Economy.

Contact: (WhatsApp and phone) 0812851839 | www.thepeople.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma's Arms Deal

10 August 2021 10:38 PM

To continue on the headlines of Presidents and corruption, we are then joined by Dr Dale McKinley, Political analyst and Advocate Stephanie Fick, Executive Director: Accountability Division and Executive Director in charge of AARTO amendment Bill challenge Project with an expertise in both criminal and civil law on former president, Jacob Zuma's Arms Deal corruption trial which has been stalled yet again by agreement on a virtual hearing due to Zuma’s treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Commission of Inquiry

10 August 2021 10:32 PM

We are joined by Mahlase Mahlatsi, EWN: Editor In Chief on President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and Corruption tomorrow, Wednesday 11 August 2021 and Thursday 12 August 2021 in his capacity as the President and former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, which will include matters relating to his positions in the State.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jolidee Matongo elected Mayor of Johannesburg

10 August 2021 9:35 PM

We are joined by Sasabona Manganye, ANC JHB Spokesperson on Jolidee Matongo being elected as Mayor of Johannesburg and the announcement of his mayoral committee tomorrow.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal feature: Counterfeit products

10 August 2021 9:28 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Jan-Harm Swanepoel, Partner and Trade Mark Attorney at Adams and Adams on identifying counterfeit products, hotspots, and even illegally traded medicine from IVR to Covid vaccines such as the case of the stolen products in the recent lootings, South Africans need to be aware of.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political Analysis: ‘The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL’

9 August 2021 11:22 PM

We are joined by Rebone Tau, political analyst at the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, Southern Africa, former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team, and Author of ‘The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL’ published in 2020, to unpack and reflect on the current headlines which continue to be dominated by Ramaphosa, specifically with last week's cabinet reshuffle and the ongoing state of the capture of South Africans. Tau's book focuses on the few national liberation movements which looms as large in the politics and history of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries as the African National Congress (ANC). 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News & current affairs: "Surfacing: On Being Black and Feminist in South Africa"

9 August 2021 10:05 PM

We are joined by Zukiswa Wanner, award-winning writer, editor, publisher and curator and New African’s 100 Most Influential Africans for 2020 on her new book "Surfacing: On Being Black and Feminist in South Africa", in reflection of this day, National Women’s Day (9th August), 65 years ago, where more than 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in protest for Woman's rights and equality which still remains an aspiration for women in this country, as addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier today, in realizing Women’s Rights under the theme: The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke"

https://zukiswawanner.com/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Charlotte Maxeke outpatients struggling to receive treatment

Local

Corruption Watch's report on compensation of mining affected communities

Local

ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN Premier Zikalala lands in Gauteng to secure investment following unrest

12 August 2021 6:35 PM

Trio accused of murder during Phoenix unrest ditch bail bids

12 August 2021 6:00 PM

Gibson Kente proposed as new name for Soweto Theatre, but who was he?

12 August 2021 5:35 PM

