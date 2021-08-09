Political Analysis: ‘The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL’

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we are joined by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, globally recognized researcher in Artificial Intelligence, columnist, and author, and Professor Tankiso Moloi, Professor of Accounting, both from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on their revolutionary work as based on their latest book, 'Artificial Intelligence and the changing nature of corporations: How technologies shape strategy and operations'.



This ground-breaking work is in the form of the AI: artificial Intelligence technology machine, last week, South Africa becoming the first country to register a patent created by the machine.



From changing the nature of corporations in business, such as producing goods and services, including taking over call center's, to medical treatment and devices such as the artificial larynx created, the invention termed 'the Robot Voice' by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Technology Review.

