Change your mindset feature

702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Latest Local
'Vaccines have helped humanity in things like smallpox and polio' Nickolaus Bauer speaking to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about vaccine hesitancy. 21 August 2021 10:16 AM
Govt reserves single dose J&J jab for rural areas & elderly at Sassa pay points The health department said it wants to use the single-shot vaccine on those who they can't reach again for a second dose – like it... 21 August 2021 9:25 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 14,312 new cases and 289 deaths The Health Department says 10,431,124 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 21 August 2021 7:02 AM
Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections? Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis. 20 August 2021 8:30 AM
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission. 19 August 2021 8:24 PM
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. 19 August 2021 3:01 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery. 19 August 2021 8:01 PM
Rand slumps to worst level since March The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank. 19 August 2021 7:20 PM
WATCH: 'Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:25 AM
WATCH: Man rescued cooling off in shallow part of river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:15 AM
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Change your mindset feature

Change your mindset feature

11 August 2021 11:32 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett to look at three things you can do from today to experience more happiness and focus - especially if you need to create some changes in your life.


South Africans Doing Great Things with Katlego Kgositlou

20 August 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Katlego Kgositlou, Founder and Chairman of Kopano Youth Club (KYC) winner of the Youth Empowerment Category from the Play Your Part Awards, as they address the variety of socio-economic issues and challenges for high school learners and troubled youth in general, not just in cities and townships, but those in remote rural areas where it's needed the most.

www.kopanoyouthclub.org.za | www.brandsouthafrica.com

 

Profile Interview with Mike Ntombela

20 August 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Mike Ntombela, South African football legend as former Mamelodi Sundowns captain and Bidvest Wits striker, now Director at Mike Ntombela Sports Management, speaker, team building facilitator, and author of 'After the fans have stopped cheering – moving from the pitch to a balanced life'.

Africa At A Glance: Building a better South Africa through Black Consciousness

19 August 2021 11:16 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mosibudi Mangena, former politician, former Deputy Minister of Education (2001), Minister of Science and Technology (2004-2009), former President of AZAPO (Azanian People’s Organization), contemporary of Steve Biko, and publisher of multiple books for an exclusive sneak peek into his about to be released new title: “We Can Fix Ourselves: Building a better South Africa through Black Consciousness”

Lord Peter Hain: The Story Of South Africa's Public Enemy Number One

19 August 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Lord Peter Hain, The Story Of South Africa's Public Enemy Number One as described in his telling new book 'A Pretoria Boy'. Not just a dramatic story of a colorful South African journey in politics lasting over 50 years, but how he put South Africa’s state capture and corruption on the front pages of the New York Times and Financial Times. 

Psychological Matters: ADHD in adults

19 August 2021 9:13 PM

On Psychological Matters this evening we are joined by Dr Shabeer Ahmed Jeeva, Specialist Child & Adult Psychiatrist and Leading International ADHD Expert to focus on identifying and treating ADHD in adults.

Contact details: 011 440 4425 | www.adhdclinicjeeva.com 

Leadership Anchored in Consciousness'

18 August 2021 11:14 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett and Queen Romotsehoa, Executive lifestyle and Leadership Coach at Tsheto Leadership and Coaching Academy and author of 'Leadership Anchored in Consciousness' on why leadership anchored in consciousness is a big deal. 

https://changecreatorsa.com

 

Weird and Wonderful: Exploring Muthi & Myths of Indigenous Plants

18 August 2021 10:12 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we are joined by Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use at the University of Johannesburg and author of nearly 40 titles, nationally and globally recognized for his knowledge of medicinal and traditional use of SA plants. From exploring muthi & myths within the African Bush to Phytomedicines, mind-altering, herbal drugs as well as food plants to modern African Traditional Medicines and Poisons, welcome to the fascinating world of nature.

Financial Goals

18 August 2021 9:11 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses the importance of being clear about your goals when developing a financial plan.

www.luthulicapital.com

Education and employment: Women in tech

17 August 2021 11:18 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Christi Maherry, award winning Tech pioneer and co-founder of Africa's leading digital security company LAWtrust, to look at women in tech for a Woman's Month focus

www.lawtrust.co.za

Panel discussion: Herd immunity from a private sector

17 August 2021 10:16 PM

We are joined by Bongi Kunene, CEO of the Banking Association of South Africa, Gerhard Ferreira, CEO at LTE Medical Solutions, and Charine Glen-Spyron, Executive Director at Uni-Health and Clinical Psychologist for a panel discussion to unpack herd immunity from a private sector perspective to effectively support the vision of the SA government. 

Trending

Health Department hopes young people will take the elderly to vaccine sites

Local

'Deliver COVID-19 vaccine message at local level in a language they understand'

Local

Plans underway to rebuild and replace damaged banks, ATMs

Local

'Vaccines have helped humanity in things like smallpox and polio'

Local

Govt reserves single dose J&J jab for rural areas & elderly at Sassa pay points

Local

EWN Highlights

Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 20 August 2021

21 August 2021 9:03 AM

Authorities to probe allegations driver, vehicle in CT minibus crash unlicensed

21 August 2021 8:50 AM

Desperation deepens as Afghan evacuations falter

21 August 2021 8:11 AM

