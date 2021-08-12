We follow up with Tom Gibbons, Director at The TEFL Academy to clarify the query around scam allegations which the company was also, in fact, alerted on, and so they are happy to answer any questions about how to select a legitimate, certified TEFL course provider moving forward.
For our education and employment feature we are joined by Christi Maherry, award winning Tech pioneer and co-founder of Africa's leading digital security company LAWtrust, to look at women in tech for a Woman's Month focus
We are joined by Bongi Kunene, CEO of the Banking Association of South Africa, Gerhard Ferreira, CEO at LTE Medical Solutions, and Charine Glen-Spyron, Executive Director at Uni-Health and Clinical Psychologist for a panel discussion to unpack herd immunity from a private sector perspective to effectively support the vision of the SA government.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Shani Van Niekerk, Senior Associate and Attorney at Adams & Adams to look at Customary Marriages – Izibizo, and the question: Tradition or extortion?LISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by Dr. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst, as today marks the ninth anniversary of the killing of 34 striking mine workers at the hands of the SAPS in Marikana. AISA: Amnesty International South Africa says it is unacceptable that families of Marikana victims are still seeking justice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
News & current affairs: We are joined by Dr Chris Klopper, Executive Officer at The South African Teachers’ Union on the unspoken issue of children and Covid-19, specifically in relation to the problem of the virus now spreading between pupils at school.
Sadtu claims that government is cutting corners dealing with this, where there were warnings about the dangers of overcrowded classrooms, especially in rural areas.
News & current affairs: We are joined by Mahlatse Mahlase, EWN: Editor In Chief to follow up on our weekly state capture report.
In the latest letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa, where he talks about last week marking the end of the scheduled hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, more than 1,000 days after the first witness testimony was heard, while the commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has said it may be necessary for a few more witnesses to testify, says Ramaphosa, "the work of the commission is now one step closer to completion."
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng - Dr. T, medical doctor, broadcaster, senior lecturer at Stellenbosch university and bestselling author of Dr T: A Guide to Sexual health and Pleasure for part two: woman's month show special, talking about the education as well as celebration of sexual health and pleasure for woman– moreover, in a time of Covid.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Dr. Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa, principal of Rathaga Primary School in Rakwadu 1 Circuit, Mopani East District, who although raised in the small village of Sekhiming outside Giyani in Limpopo was just crowned the world's best principal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Surprise live hand over gift: Not one but two suits for Vusi Ndlazi's ceremony
We are joined by Miles Kubheka, Author of “Vuyo's - From A Big Big Dreamer To Living The Dream", Visionary, Leader, Trailblazer, game-changing entrepreneur who empowers others to find success and Ian Gourley (Pronounced “Gore-Lay”), Head of Brand and Marketing for LIV Village LIV
For tonight's Profile Interview we highlight Woman's Month, joined by 24-year-old Dr Lindiwe Tsope who has become the first graduate of the Oprah Winfrey’s Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa to be awarded a PhD for her research and study of students and staff’s experiences of living with HIV and AIDS at Rhodes University.LISTEN TO PODCAST