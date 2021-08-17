We are joined by Dr. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst, as today marks the ninth anniversary of the killing of 34 striking mine workers at the hands of the SAPS in Marikana. AISA: Amnesty International South Africa says it is unacceptable that families of Marikana victims are still seeking justice.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Katlego Kgositlou, Founder and Chairman of Kopano Youth Club (KYC) winner of the Youth Empowerment Category from the Play Your Part Awards, as they address the variety of socio-economic issues and challenges for high school learners and troubled youth in general, not just in cities and townships, but those in remote rural areas where it's needed the most.
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Mike Ntombela, South African football legend as former Mamelodi Sundowns captain and Bidvest Wits striker, now Director at Mike Ntombela Sports Management, speaker, team building facilitator, and author of 'After the fans have stopped cheering – moving from the pitch to a balanced life'.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mosibudi Mangena, former politician, former Deputy Minister of Education (2001), Minister of Science and Technology (2004-2009), former President of AZAPO (Azanian People’s Organization), contemporary of Steve Biko, and publisher of multiple books for an exclusive sneak peek into his about to be released new title: “We Can Fix Ourselves: Building a better South Africa through Black Consciousness”LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Lord Peter Hain, The Story Of South Africa's Public Enemy Number One as described in his telling new book 'A Pretoria Boy'. Not just a dramatic story of a colorful South African journey in politics lasting over 50 years, but how he put South Africa’s state capture and corruption on the front pages of the New York Times and Financial Times.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Psychological Matters this evening we are joined by Dr Shabeer Ahmed Jeeva, Specialist Child & Adult Psychiatrist and Leading International ADHD Expert to focus on identifying and treating ADHD in adults.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett and Queen Romotsehoa, Executive lifestyle and Leadership Coach at Tsheto Leadership and Coaching Academy and author of 'Leadership Anchored in Consciousness' on why leadership anchored in consciousness is a big deal.
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we are joined by Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use at the University of Johannesburg and author of nearly 40 titles, nationally and globally recognized for his knowledge of medicinal and traditional use of SA plants. From exploring muthi & myths within the African Bush to Phytomedicines, mind-altering, herbal drugs as well as food plants to modern African Traditional Medicines and Poisons, welcome to the fascinating world of nature.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses the importance of being clear about your goals when developing a financial plan.
For our education and employment feature we are joined by Christi Maherry, award winning Tech pioneer and co-founder of Africa's leading digital security company LAWtrust, to look at women in tech for a Woman's Month focus
We are joined by Bongi Kunene, CEO of the Banking Association of South Africa, Gerhard Ferreira, CEO at LTE Medical Solutions, and Charine Glen-Spyron, Executive Director at Uni-Health and Clinical Psychologist for a panel discussion to unpack herd immunity from a private sector perspective to effectively support the vision of the SA government.LISTEN TO PODCAST