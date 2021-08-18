Leadership Anchored in Consciousness'

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we are joined by Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use at the University of Johannesburg and author of nearly 40 titles, nationally and globally recognized for his knowledge of medicinal and traditional use of SA plants. From exploring muthi & myths within the African Bush to Phytomedicines, mind-altering, herbal drugs as well as food plants to modern African Traditional Medicines and Poisons, welcome to the fascinating world of nature.

