Profile Interview with Mike Ntombela

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Katlego Kgositlou, Founder and Chairman of Kopano Youth Club (KYC) winner of the Youth Empowerment Category from the Play Your Part Awards, as they address the variety of socio-economic issues and challenges for high school learners and troubled youth in general, not just in cities and townships, but those in remote rural areas where it's needed the most.



www.kopanoyouthclub.org.za | www.brandsouthafrica.com





