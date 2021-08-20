South Africans Doing Great Things with Katlego Kgositlou

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Katlego Kgositlou, Founder and Chairman of Kopano Youth Club (KYC) winner of the Youth Empowerment Category from the Play Your Part Awards, as they address the variety of socio-economic issues and challenges for high school learners and troubled youth in general, not just in cities and townships, but those in remote rural areas where it's needed the most.
www.kopanoyouthclub.org.za | www.brandsouthafrica.com
For our education and employment feature we cross over to the US, joined by Shai Reshef, President of the University of the People (UoPeople) on their fastest-growing tuition-free online university in the world spurred on by the impacts of Covid-19, and their plans to increase its reach amongst South African students as a result of limited educational opportunities within South Africa’s so-called missing middle student demographic.
website:www.UoPeople.edu
Leanne Emery, Acting Co-CEO of the Youth Employment Service (YES), reacting to the SA’s quarterly labour force survey showing that unemployment increased to 34.4% in the second quarter of this year, from 32.6% in the first quarter. How can the unemployment issue be better dealt with.
website:www.yes4youth.co.za
On Legal Matter, we look at the issue of is it possible to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory in the workplace and we will be joined by Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise.
website: www.labourwise.co.za
Oliver Dickson, political analyst, joined Aubrey to talk about on his latest Business Day column which states Patel as the weakest link in SA’s economic cluster, adding that Ramaphosa missed an opportunity when reshuffling his cabinet by not bidding goodbye to ineffective trade, industry & competition Minister.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Moshe Magethi, Co-Director at Sports Medicine Africa and official physician for the women's national Springbok rugby team on sports medicine for woman with a specific focus on athletics training which looks at physiotherapy, sport pathology, ultrasound sports Neuro therapy, dietary consultation, and rehabilitation for a Woman's Month highlight - although the men will benefit all the same too.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Mike Ntombela, South African football legend as former Mamelodi Sundowns captain and Bidvest Wits striker, now Director at Mike Ntombela Sports Management, speaker, team building facilitator, and author of 'After the fans have stopped cheering – moving from the pitch to a balanced life'.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mosibudi Mangena, former politician, former Deputy Minister of Education (2001), Minister of Science and Technology (2004-2009), former President of AZAPO (Azanian People’s Organization), contemporary of Steve Biko, and publisher of multiple books for an exclusive sneak peek into his about to be released new title: “We Can Fix Ourselves: Building a better South Africa through Black Consciousness”LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Lord Peter Hain, The Story Of South Africa's Public Enemy Number One as described in his telling new book 'A Pretoria Boy'. Not just a dramatic story of a colorful South African journey in politics lasting over 50 years, but how he put South Africa’s state capture and corruption on the front pages of the New York Times and Financial Times.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Psychological Matters this evening we are joined by Dr Shabeer Ahmed Jeeva, Specialist Child & Adult Psychiatrist and Leading International ADHD Expert to focus on identifying and treating ADHD in adults.
Contact details: 011 440 4425 | www.adhdclinicjeeva.com