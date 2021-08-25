Wealth Creation is not an outcome, it's a process

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Everything You Need to Know About Psoriasis Dermatologist, Dr. Robert Weis has described psoriasis as an inflammatory skin disorder that is usually inherited and not contagio... 29 August 2021 7:37 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 10, 173 new cases and 274 deaths The Health Department says 11,993,615 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 29 August 2021 6:13 AM
Parts of SA gripped by icy temperatures with snowfall expected in WC & NC Strong winds and heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend and will be spreading to some parts of the countr... 28 August 2021 2:55 PM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democr... 26 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors' The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year. 26 August 2021 8:49 PM
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September. 25 August 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 8:58 AM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Wealth Creation is not an outcome, it's a process

Wealth Creation is not an outcome, it's a process

25 August 2021 9:15 PM

 On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses the concept of having "clarity of vision" for your future, I'll tackle the subject from a different perspective and say Wealth Creation is not an outcome, it's a process.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - Roemello Shembe and Samantha Toweel-Moore

27 August 2021 11:45 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by twenty-one year old Roemello Shembe, and twenty year old, a young entrepreneurs and change leaders from Growing Champions NPO who have risen from a hostile environment by taking a stand against gangs as based on their lives, with the production of their inspiring new clothing brands; AntiGang and OMW. Later on, in the show, we are joined by the woman behind it all - Samantha Toweel-Moore, Founder of Growing Champions NPO and daughter of boxing legend and Hall of Fame inductee; Willie Toweel and niece of World Champion Boxer; Victor Toweel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Gwen Nkosi, Founder of Nkosi Ceramics

27 August 2021 10:12 PM

Guest: Ntombenhle Gwen Nkosi | Founder of Nkosi Ceramics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Rebuilding Fund Applications opened

27 August 2021 9:34 PM

Guest: Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Rural Development 

Qualifying businesses can now visit www.gep.co.za to download applications and follow the instructions stated on the website; alternatively, interested business owners can visit their nearest regional office to get application assistance. The funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted. GEP will also welcome businesses that seek only non-financial support. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: History and origins of the Xhosa people

26 August 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Somadoda Fikeni. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: BAIT - To catch a killer

26 August 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Janine Lazarus, investigative journalist and author on her latest book, 'Bait: To catch a killer', which gives a thrilling account of the early 1990's Norwood Rapist and serial killer who was on the loose, sending a suburb of women into terror. In a deadly game of cat and mouse, echoing Clarice and Hannibal Lector in Silence of The Lambs, Lazarus was used by the police as a decoy to hunt down the killer. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: The Trauma of Love [Part 2]

26 August 2021 9:14 PM

For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we continue with Part 2 on the trauma of love. This is not about abuse, harm, or violence, but a Woman's Month campaign inviting listeners to share their stories of hurt as well as joy ... and why love can be so traumatic under even the best circumstances. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - measuring change in your life

25 August 2021 11:23 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "Stop looking for the big miracle, and start appreciating the million little things that make up the miracle.  How to measure if things are starting to change in your life".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird & Wonderful Feature: "Mission of Malice: My exodus from KwaSizabantu"

25 August 2021 10:22 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Erika Bornman, author and survivor as told about in her recently released book, "Mission of Malice: My exodus from KwaSizabantu" and finally escaping a restrictive religious community along with rehabilitation into ‘normal’ life after a decade of ritual humiliation, brainwashing and abuse.

Joining Erika are two of the journalists from the News24 investigation team overseen by Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor...

We talk to Deon Wiggett, author and journalist and Nokuthula Manyathi, Producer and Narrator on behalf of the news24 team that won the internationally renowned One World Media Award for Radio and Podcast 2021 by exposing this investigation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

University of the People(UoPeople) targets SA's tertiary students

24 August 2021 10:59 PM

 For our education and employment feature we cross over to the US, joined by Shai Reshef, President of the University of the People (UoPeople) on their fastest-growing tuition-free online university in the world spurred on by the impacts of Covid-19, and their plans to increase its reach amongst South African students as a result of limited educational opportunities within South Africa’s so-called missing middle student demographic.

website:www.UoPeople.edu 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Hypertension is a lifestyle illness'- Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover?

Local

2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa.

Local

EWN Highlights

Lotto Results: Saturday, 28 August 2021

29 August 2021 8:06 AM

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies advance to semi-finals of CAF qualifiers

28 August 2021 8:38 PM

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

28 August 2021 8:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA