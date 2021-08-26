Kwantu Feature: History and origins of the Xhosa people

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Somadoda Fikeni. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by twenty-one year old Roemello Shembe, and twenty year old, a young entrepreneurs and change leaders from Growing Champions NPO who have risen from a hostile environment by taking a stand against gangs as based on their lives, with the production of their inspiring new clothing brands; AntiGang and OMW. Later on, in the show, we are joined by the woman behind it all - Samantha Toweel-Moore, Founder of Growing Champions NPO and daughter of boxing legend and Hall of Fame inductee; Willie Toweel and niece of World Champion Boxer; Victor Toweel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ntombenhle Gwen Nkosi | Founder of Nkosi CeramicsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Rural Development
Qualifying businesses can now visit www.gep.co.za to download applications and follow the instructions stated on the website; alternatively, interested business owners can visit their nearest regional office to get application assistance. The funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted. GEP will also welcome businesses that seek only non-financial support.
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Janine Lazarus, investigative journalist and author on her latest book, 'Bait: To catch a killer', which gives a thrilling account of the early 1990's Norwood Rapist and serial killer who was on the loose, sending a suburb of women into terror. In a deadly game of cat and mouse, echoing Clarice and Hannibal Lector in Silence of The Lambs, Lazarus was used by the police as a decoy to hunt down the killer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we continue with Part 2 on the trauma of love. This is not about abuse, harm, or violence, but a Woman's Month campaign inviting listeners to share their stories of hurt as well as joy ... and why love can be so traumatic under even the best circumstances.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "Stop looking for the big miracle, and start appreciating the million little things that make up the miracle. How to measure if things are starting to change in your life".LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Erika Bornman, author and survivor as told about in her recently released book, "Mission of Malice: My exodus from KwaSizabantu" and finally escaping a restrictive religious community along with rehabilitation into ‘normal’ life after a decade of ritual humiliation, brainwashing and abuse.
Joining Erika are two of the journalists from the News24 investigation team overseen by Adriaan Basson, News24 Editor...
We talk to Deon Wiggett, author and journalist and Nokuthula Manyathi, Producer and Narrator on behalf of the news24 team that won the internationally renowned One World Media Award for Radio and Podcast 2021 by exposing this investigation.
On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager discusses the concept of having "clarity of vision" for your future, I'll tackle the subject from a different perspective and say Wealth Creation is not an outcome, it's a process.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For our education and employment feature we cross over to the US, joined by Shai Reshef, President of the University of the People (UoPeople) on their fastest-growing tuition-free online university in the world spurred on by the impacts of Covid-19, and their plans to increase its reach amongst South African students as a result of limited educational opportunities within South Africa’s so-called missing middle student demographic.
website:www.UoPeople.edu