After misgoverning SA, it’s no surprise the ANC mismanages its own finances

Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The political will to fight GBV appears to be lacking in this country' The Embrace Project with Change.org hand over a petition to the office of the Presidency at the Union Building regarding the incre... 30 August 2021 4:55 PM
LIFE ESIDIMENI: Finding out why beds and staff members were reduced Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says some witnesses who are supposed to appear on the Life Esidimeni investigation canno... 30 August 2021 4:25 PM
Ways to find true identity of people behind social media accounts Mandy Wiener chats to Digital Forensic Research Lab research associate Jean Le Roux about unmasking social media accounts. 30 August 2021 1:40 PM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democr... 26 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Sun International reports better results, half year headline loss of R7 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 30 August 2021 6:22 PM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors' The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year. 26 August 2021 8:49 PM
View all Business
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
After misgoverning SA, it’s no surprise the ANC mismanages its own finances

After misgoverning SA, it’s no surprise the ANC mismanages its own finances

30 August 2021 11:17 PM

Prince Mashele, Political Analyst, talking about his latest article titled "After misgoverning SA, it’s no surprise the ANC mismanages its own finances".


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Rules of the upcoming Municipal Elections

30 August 2021 10:17 PM

Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), talking about the rules of the upcoming municipal elections, who may participate, what levels of compliance is the IEC looking for, what plans the IEC have made to the elections free and fair during the Covid pandemic and what they are doing to keep the electorate safe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Obstetrician and Gynaecological issues 101

30 August 2021 9:56 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Trudy Smith, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician who also specializes as a Gynae Oncologist at Wits Donald Gordon as well as senior lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand to focus on everything obstetrician and gynaecological issues 101 in reflection of Woman's Month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Roemello Shembe and Samantha Toweel-Moore

27 August 2021 11:45 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by twenty-one year old Roemello Shembe, and twenty year old, a young entrepreneurs and change leaders from Growing Champions NPO who have risen from a hostile environment by taking a stand against gangs as based on their lives, with the production of their inspiring new clothing brands; AntiGang and OMW. Later on, in the show, we are joined by the woman behind it all - Samantha Toweel-Moore, Founder of Growing Champions NPO and daughter of boxing legend and Hall of Fame inductee; Willie Toweel and niece of World Champion Boxer; Victor Toweel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Gwen Nkosi, Founder of Nkosi Ceramics

27 August 2021 10:12 PM

Guest: Ntombenhle Gwen Nkosi | Founder of Nkosi Ceramics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Rebuilding Fund Applications opened

27 August 2021 9:34 PM

Guest: Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Rural Development 

Qualifying businesses can now visit www.gep.co.za to download applications and follow the instructions stated on the website; alternatively, interested business owners can visit their nearest regional office to get application assistance. The funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted. GEP will also welcome businesses that seek only non-financial support. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: History and origins of the Xhosa people

26 August 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Somadoda Fikeni. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: BAIT - To catch a killer

26 August 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Janine Lazarus, investigative journalist and author on her latest book, 'Bait: To catch a killer', which gives a thrilling account of the early 1990's Norwood Rapist and serial killer who was on the loose, sending a suburb of women into terror. In a deadly game of cat and mouse, echoing Clarice and Hannibal Lector in Silence of The Lambs, Lazarus was used by the police as a decoy to hunt down the killer. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: The Trauma of Love [Part 2]

26 August 2021 9:14 PM

For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we continue with Part 2 on the trauma of love. This is not about abuse, harm, or violence, but a Woman's Month campaign inviting listeners to share their stories of hurt as well as joy ... and why love can be so traumatic under even the best circumstances. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - measuring change in your life

25 August 2021 11:23 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "Stop looking for the big miracle, and start appreciating the million little things that make up the miracle.  How to measure if things are starting to change in your life".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

6 suspects formally charged with murder of Gauteng health official Deokaran

Local

There are indications that more teachers are taking vaccine - Motshekga

Local

Sassa records more than 11 million applications for the R350 COVID grant

Local

Court orders ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ to report to SAPS every day

30 August 2021 8:55 PM

KZN DA lays charges against Health MEC Simelane-Zulu for flouting COVID rules

30 August 2021 8:35 PM

Petrol expected to drop by 11c/l in Sept, says AA

30 August 2021 7:46 PM

