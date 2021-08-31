Legal Matters: Medical Malpractice

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - online subscriptions - Only Fans saga
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Styli Charalambous co-founder and CEO of the Daily Maverick
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,086 new cases and 431 deaths The Health Department says 12,568,525 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 1 September 2021 6:30 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list This after it failed to meet last week's deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government p... 31 August 2021 2:23 PM
Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about communicati... 31 August 2021 1:44 PM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 6:00 AM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
You can split investment in guaranteed life and a living annuities - Momentum Momentum Corporate head of income and structured investments Rajen Naidoo says there is often a trade-off between having enough re... 31 August 2021 1:53 PM
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant Proteas coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: "The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Legal Matters: Medical Malpractice

Legal Matters: Medical Malpractice

31 August 2021 9:13 PM

On Legal Matter, we look at the issue medical malpractice,  what it is, what constitutes medical malpractice by a hospital or Dr, what can you claim, who do you claim from, how to pursue a medical claim and are the time limits in them etc and we're joined by Caleb Mckellar, attorney and partner at Bater Mckellar Attorneys.

website:https://www.bartermckellar.law/

website:https://www.bartermckellar.law/ 


Man Torque:

31 August 2021 10:19 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, we wrap Woman's Month with a special show highlight, joined by Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola, Research Professor at the Centre for Women and Gender Studies at the Nelson Mandela University in South Africa and award winning feminist author of multiple titles, tonight specifically honing in on "Rape: A South African Nightmare" and predominantly her latest follow up book and release, 'Female Fear Factory: Gender and Patriarchy Under Racial Capitalism', for an in-depth focus and much needed conversation to the ongoing issues and plight woman continue to endure – the underlying core and basis for our Man Torque show.

After misgoverning SA, it's no surprise the ANC mismanages its own finances

30 August 2021 11:17 PM

Prince Mashele, Political Analyst, talking about his latest article titled "After misgoverning SA, it's no surprise the ANC mismanages its own finances".

Rules of the upcoming Municipal Elections

30 August 2021 10:17 PM

Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), talking about the rules of the upcoming municipal elections, who may participate, what levels of compliance is the IEC looking for, what plans the IEC have made to the elections free and fair during the Covid pandemic and what they are doing to keep the electorate safe.

Medical Matters: Obstetrician and Gynaecological issues 101

30 August 2021 9:56 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Trudy Smith, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician who also specializes as a Gynae Oncologist at Wits Donald Gordon as well as senior lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand to focus on everything obstetrician and gynaecological issues 101 in reflection of Woman's Month.

South Africans Doing Great Things - Roemello Shembe and Samantha Toweel-Moore

27 August 2021 11:45 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by twenty-one year old Roemello Shembe, and twenty year old, a young entrepreneurs and change leaders from Growing Champions NPO who have risen from a hostile environment by taking a stand against gangs as based on their lives, with the production of their inspiring new clothing brands; AntiGang and OMW. Later on, in the show, we are joined by the woman behind it all - Samantha Toweel-Moore, Founder of Growing Champions NPO and daughter of boxing legend and Hall of Fame inductee; Willie Toweel and niece of World Champion Boxer; Victor Toweel.

Profile Interview with Gwen Nkosi, Founder of Nkosi Ceramics

27 August 2021 10:12 PM

Guest: Ntombenhle Gwen Nkosi | Founder of Nkosi Ceramics

Gauteng Rebuilding Fund Applications opened

27 August 2021 9:34 PM

Guest: Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Rural Development 

Qualifying businesses can now visit www.gep.co.za to download applications and follow the instructions stated on the website; alternatively, interested business owners can visit their nearest regional office to get application assistance. The funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted. GEP will also welcome businesses that seek only non-financial support. 

 

Kwantu Feature: History and origins of the Xhosa people

26 August 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Somadoda Fikeni. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

Crime Time:

26 August 2021 10:11 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Janine Lazarus, investigative journalist and author on her latest book, 'Bait: To catch a killer', which gives a thrilling account of the early 1990's Norwood Rapist and serial killer who was on the loose, sending a suburb of women into terror. In a deadly game of cat and mouse, echoing Clarice and Hannibal Lector in Silence of The Lambs, Lazarus was used by the police as a decoy to hunt down the killer. 

Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target

Local

Alex learner who 'aspired to be a police officer' stabbed to death

Local

Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Sassa: Nearly 11.5m beneficiaries accepted for R350 grant

1 September 2021 7:53 AM

Transnet, SIU say Msagala ruling a key step in ensuring accountability

1 September 2021 7:21 AM

De Ruyter: Eskom needed cost-reflective tariff to prevent further govt bailouts

1 September 2021 6:41 AM

