Legal Matters: Medical Malpractice

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by twenty-one year old Roemello Shembe, and twenty year old, a young entrepreneurs and change leaders from Growing Champions NPO who have risen from a hostile environment by taking a stand against gangs as based on their lives, with the production of their inspiring new clothing brands; AntiGang and OMW. Later on, in the show, we are joined by the woman behind it all - Samantha Toweel-Moore, Founder of Growing Champions NPO and daughter of boxing legend and Hall of Fame inductee; Willie Toweel and niece of World Champion Boxer; Victor Toweel.

