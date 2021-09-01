Change your mindset feature - "Investing in a sure thing”. What is the one investment guaranteed to give you a more than 100% return?"

Streaming issues? Report here
Efforts to combat South Africa's COVID vaccine hesitancy to be ramped up The Health Department said government was exploring different ways of ramping up its vaccination drive. 4 September 2021 11:50 AM
Directive on mandatory COVID vaccinations in South Africa ‘won’t be easy’ Discovery has taken the decision to enforce a policy compelling staff to vaccinate or have a solid reason not to. 4 September 2021 9:25 AM
Murdered student Nosicelo Mtebeni laid to rest 23-year-old Nosicelo Mtebe's body was cut up and stuffed into black bags and a suitcase, allegedly by her boyfriend. 4 September 2021 8:48 AM
Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and imp... 2 September 2021 8:24 AM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC' Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Ele... 1 September 2021 10:47 AM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube The award winning gospel artists speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement. 4 September 2021 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2021 8:30 AM
[VIDEO] Women beat man up for allegedly trying to sweet talk girl in taxi Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2021 8:30 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
Change your mindset feature - "Investing in a sure thing". What is the one investment guaranteed to give you a more than 100% return?"

Change your mindset feature - "Investing in a sure thing”. What is the one investment guaranteed to give you a more than 100% return?"

1 September 2021 11:11 PM

 On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "Investing in a sure thing”.  What is the one investment guaranteed to give you a more than 100% return?"


South Africans Doing Great Things - Meiki Kobela

3 September 2021 11:46 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature with Meiki Ngcengeni, co-founder of Isabella Jewellers and Refiners.

Profile Interview with Ayanda Borotho

3 September 2021 10:20 PM

Ayanda is a South African actress, public figure and artivist (artist activist) best known for playing the title role in the SABC1 sitcom Nomzamo and role in Isibaya, that has cemented her presence in the acting industry, a role which saw her twice nominated for the Royalty Soapie Awards. Ayanda also worked for TBWA Gavin Reddy Hawn Adverting agency, Adworx, among others. Today she’s come full-circle and runs a small communications consultancy, Lechem Consulting of which she is founder and director. She is also partner in AvadMedia and a producer for Nqobile a show on Mzansi Magic.

Electoral Commission to study the Concourt judgement

3 September 2021 8:42 PM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo, IEC Chief Electoral Officer

Africa At A Glance: “Have truth commission in Africa been effective in dealing human rights abuses in the continent?”

2 September 2021 11:13 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Prof. William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance, talking about a recent webinar that he had on “Have truth commission in Africa been effective in dealing human rights abuses in the continent?”.

Crime Time: The Griekwastad Murders: The Crime that Shook South Africa

2 September 2021 10:16 PM

For tonight’s Crime Time we are joined by investigative journalist and author, Jacques Steenkamp, author of the bestselling novel ‘The Griekwastad Murders’, which is has been adapted into a feature film by crime writer & filmmaker Deon Meyer. His book is the riveting account of what really happened on Naauwhoek farm in Griekwastad on the 6 April 2014 when a young boy, Don Steenkamp, was the sole survivor after his family was killed in what seemed to be just another farm murder.

Psychology Matters: Pandemic Fatigue

2 September 2021 9:15 PM

On Psychological Matters this evening we’re joined by Clinical Psychologist, Nkateko Ndala-Magoro, talking ‘pandemic fatigue’; what it is, how to identity it, how to deal with it and what measures people should put in place to take care of mental health. 

Weird & Wonderful Feature: Mr. Sexpo Writes Tell-all Autobiography About Life Inside the Adult Entertainment Industry Bubble And What Really Happened to South Africa Sexpo

1 September 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over live to Australia, joined by David Ross, Mr. Sexpo, for the first exclusive interview around his upcoming tell-all autobiography launch as based on his life and work within the adult entertainment industry which finally conceived and launched the global Sexpo lifestyle exhibition. A not to be missed sneak peek on a salacious tale of sex industry savvy and what really goes on behind the facade within the adult entertainment world... All will be revealed!

Those interested in obtaining an advance copy of David's autobiography should register their interest at https://bit.ly/3cLigcG 

Financial Matters: Generational Wealth: Hard to create, harder to pass on

1 September 2021 9:15 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks about generational wealth. As hard as it is to create, it's even harder to pass on. Most studies show that by the 3rd generation, in most cases more than 90% of the family wealth has been lost. Why is this and what can be done about it?

Man Torque: Female Fear Factory

31 August 2021 10:19 PM

For tonight’s Man Torque, we wrap Woman’s Month with a special show highlight, joined by Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola, Research Professor at the Centre for Women and Gender Studies at the Nelson Mandela University in South Africa and award winning feminist author of multiple titles, tonight specifically honing in on “Rape: A South African Nightmare” and predominantly her latest follow up book and release, ‘Female Fear Factory: Gender and Patriarchy Under Racial Capitalism’, for an in-depth focus and much needed conversation to the ongoing issues and plight woman continue to endure – the underlying core and basis for our Man Torque show.

Long-term consequences of contracting COVID-19, a year later

Local

Constitutional Court dismisses IEC's application for elections postponement

Politics

Political parties CAN resubmit lists for local govt elections - Terry Tselane

Politics

Ramaphosa warns ANC it will come under scrutiny when state capture report drops

4 September 2021 6:15 PM

CT Tourism joins call for Ramaphosa to move WC to alert level 2

4 September 2021 5:27 PM

Sri Lanka offers help with New Zealand knife attack probe

4 September 2021 4:22 PM

