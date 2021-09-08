Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Jakada Holdings which is responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa. 8 September 2021 4:59 PM
Intention was not to harm - Dr Mathabe apologises for LGBTQI+ seminar remarks Clement Manyathela speaks to Steve Biko Academic Hospital urologist Dr Kgomotso Mathabe about the UCT seminar on LGBTQI+ and scien... 8 September 2021 12:02 PM
Mmabatho Palms Hotel on fire Details are still sketchy but police have confirmed that the blaze broke out at the Mmabatho Palms Hotel in the early hours of Wed... 8 September 2021 9:14 AM
Do we have the level of emissions that will justify debt forgiveness? University of the Western Cape professor of government Patrick Bond says we have the third-highest carbon emissions in the world p... 8 September 2021 1:58 PM
Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking South African Institute of Driving Instructors managing director Robert Chandler says proposed fee is outrageous. 8 September 2021 7:34 AM
ANC did not lobby IEC to reopen candidate registrations - Duarte The African National Congress (ANC) has been thrown a lifeline and will now be able to rectify its previous mistake of failing to... 7 September 2021 2:20 PM
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though 8 September 2021 7:15 PM
BLACKLISTING: 'Banks are sensitive to businesses operating during Covid' TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says it is advisable to approach a bank and say I have a problem and what can we do about it, including re... 8 September 2021 11:59 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
[WATCH] Motorists using makeshift wipers while it rains has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog after it got trapped in lift doors goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:13 AM
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:22 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated

8 September 2021 10:18 PM


Change your mindset feature - ‘Who you are is not who you are but who you were. If you want to change your future you need to let go of that person

8 September 2021 11:12 PM
Financial Matters: Generational Wealth [Part Two]

8 September 2021 9:18 PM
ENTREPRENEURSHIP & FRANCHISING TO STEER THE FUTURE

7 September 2021 11:13 PM

Franchise Association of South Africa’s CEO, Fred Makgato, joins Aubrey to talk about Entrepreneurship and franchising steering the future.

SASSA Opens System to Change SRD Grant Payment Method

7 September 2021 10:10 PM

Mr Fanie Sethokga, General Manager: Grants Administration will be discussing the special Covid-19 SRD grant.

Update on eliminating housing crisis in Tembisa

7 September 2021 9:42 PM

Mbizo Ndhlovu, Secretary: Thembisa Concerned Residents, gives the latest news update with regards to the crime housing syndicate that we discussed a while back.

Update on missing 12 year old girl in Kew

7 September 2021 9:23 PM

Sihle from Kew called with an update on the missing child that was reported on The Azania Mosaka Show. 

Legal Matter: Need a Divorce Lawyer – what to expect during your first consultation

7 September 2021 9:20 PM

On Legal Matters were joined by Claire Thomson, Head of family law and CEO: Witz Inc. Attorneys joins us to talk about what a person should expect when they're having their first meeting with a divorce lawyer.

website:https://witzinc.co.za 

Pros and cons of IEC decision

6 September 2021 11:06 PM

Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer at Wits School Of Governance, AND Jamie Mightie, Political Analyst talking about whether the concourt decision for the elections to go ahead will give other parties more advantages over than others or could we see change in leadership in municipalities.

CASAC calls for Zuma’s medical parole conditions to be made public

6 September 2021 9:32 PM

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC)'s Executive Secretary, Lawson Naidoo, joins to talk about CASAC calls for Zuma’s medical parole conditions to be made public.

SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal

Sport

RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

Local

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

Politics Local

Ecowas suspends Guinea, announces mediation mission

8 September 2021 8:41 PM

WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022

8 September 2021 8:12 PM

'It was peer pressure': July looters remorseful as daily life gets tougher

8 September 2021 7:27 PM

