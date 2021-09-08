Financial Matters: Generational Wealth [Part Two]

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA records 3,699 COVID-19 infections and 300 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities brings the death toll to 85, 302 since the start of the pandemic. 15 September 2021 6:33 AM
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect). 14 September 2021 8:46 PM
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria. 14 September 2021 7:46 PM
View all Local
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC. 14 September 2021 2:35 PM
Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored? Public trust in elected representatives is particularly low, and only a quarter of South Africans express trust in either the ruli... 14 September 2021 11:28 AM
We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it... 13 September 2021 11:26 AM
View all Politics
Patrice Motsepe's ARC continues to bet on SA: 'Still huge opportunities here' Bruce Whitfield interviews co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about African Rainbow Capital's year-end results and future plans. 14 September 2021 7:02 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town. 13 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Business
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from u... 14 September 2021 4:15 PM
Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom H... 13 September 2021 6:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beautiful moment, groom asks fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:19 AM
Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch outside house has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:12 AM
Old products that still work after they were bought years ago thread, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Financial Matters: Generational Wealth [Part Two]

Financial Matters: Generational Wealth [Part Two]

8 September 2021 9:18 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager continues with part 2 if generational wealth discussion. Talk to your kids about their inheritance and transference of wealth.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

The Love Connection: The big difference and fine line between Love and Sex

14 September 2021 10:14 PM

Tonight we launch an exciting and brand new feature, ‘The Love Connection’, which will air fortnightly on a Tuesday evening to explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships. 


We kick off crossing over to New York to be joined once again by Susan Winter, (as seen on Oprah), Internationally recognized relationship Expert, Bestselling Author and Love Coach, to unpack the biggest mystery of all time: The big difference and fine line between Love and Sex.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: National Wills Week

14 September 2021 9:35 PM

More than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid or up to date Will in place, the consequences of which can be disastrous for your family. It’s vital to have your Will drafted and to ensure that it is valid. This week is National Wills Week and on our Legal Matters we look at this issue with Alex Simeonides, CEO of Capital Legacy.

website:www.capitallegacy.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Elections 2021 - Who benefits from ConCourt ruling?

13 September 2021 11:10 PM

For tonight’s political analysis, Calvin Matlou | Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs Manager, Frontline Africa Advisory, joined us to discuss his latest article on News24 titled “Elections 2021 - Who benefits from ConCourt ruling”?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Importance of local government elections

13 September 2021 10:12 PM

Mike Makwela, Planact’s Senior Programme Coordinator will joins us to discuss the importance of accountability at the upcoming Municipal Election and Service Delivery.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

13 September 2021 9:13 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Professor Gita Naidu, and President of the South African Children's Study Cancer Group: SACCSG to focus on September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a time to recognize the children and families affected by childhood cancers to emphasize the importance of supporting research on these devastating conditions, specifically though a time of Covid.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Kopano Bookholane, Managing Director of HomeComing Foundation

10 September 2021 11:14 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we look at the work of The HomeComing Foundation, based in Pretoria, which launched groundbreaking initiative, #TheBucketStopsWithMe, to assist in the eradication of pit/bucket toilets in schools and replace them with dignified and safe sanitation infrastructure, including taps and toilets for schools in need. Kopano Bookholane, Managing Director of HomeComing Foundation, will be joining us.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with John R. Schlapobersky

10 September 2021 10:19 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by John R. Schlapobersky, award winning author and Consultant Psychotherapist on his compelling life as based on his recently published book 'When They Came For Me - The Hidden Diary Of An Apartheid Prisoner'. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: History/Origins of the Xhosa people [Part 2]

9 September 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Jeffrey B. Peires, Author of The House of Phalo and Professor at University of Fort Hare. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: 'Grave Murder: The story behind the brutal Welkom killing'

9 September 2021 10:54 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Jana van der Merwe, Huisgenoot and You Magazine Journalist and author of 'Grave Murder: The story behind the brutal Welkom killing' which exposes one of the most horrific crimes ever documented in the sleepy gold-mining town of Welkom back in April 2011.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Youth and Sexuality - Traumas Encountered by youth

9 September 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we look at WAS (World Association of Sexual Health) which is hosting their biannual congress for the first time ever in Africa, in Cape Town. WAS is the largest global body on sexual health /rights, affiliated to the UN and WHO, UNIAIDS, and many other vital global human rights organisations and Dr Eve will pick up one of the major themes for her segment  : YOUTH AND SEXUALITY : TRAUMAS ENCOUNTERED BY YOUTH.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We have no way of knowing how good the Sputnik V vaccine is'

Local

South Africa red list: 'There are a number of sympathetic voices in the UK'

Local

Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored?

Politics

EWN Highlights

Nomia Ndlovu back in court for ordering a hit on her family for insurance cash

15 September 2021 6:32 AM

Parliament yet to approve R26.7 billion to cover R350 relief grant

15 September 2021 6:21 AM

Zimbabwe imposes COVID vaccine on churchgoers

15 September 2021 5:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA