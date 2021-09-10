Profile Interview with John R. Schlapobersky

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
comment
info
comment
info
search
Latest Local
South Africa moves to alert level 2, vaccine passports on the cards President Cyril Ramaphosa says the regulations will be reviewed in two weeks and that government is also looking into vaccine pass... 12 September 2021 8:51 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 response President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the latest interventions by government in response to the coronavirus pandem... 12 September 2021 8:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight South Africa is currently on on level 3 lockdown. 12 September 2021 5:30 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi This means that Saturday's funeral service will include elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s state,... 10 September 2021 2:44 PM
Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers. 10 September 2021 1:54 PM
It's sensible to remove SA from UK red list - Dr Naledi Pandor Dirco minister says her department is lobbying with the UK government to change South Africa's status. 10 September 2021 7:49 AM
View all Politics
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan. 10 September 2021 10:48 AM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Man who confronted women about wearing bikinis at beach gets fired Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with John R. Schlapobersky

Profile Interview with John R. Schlapobersky

10 September 2021 10:19 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by John R. Schlapobersky, award winning author and Consultant Psychotherapist on his compelling life as based on his recently published book 'When They Came For Me - The Hidden Diary Of An Apartheid Prisoner'. 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things with Kopano Bookholane, Managing Director of HomeComing Foundation

10 September 2021 11:14 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we look at the work of The HomeComing Foundation, based in Pretoria, which launched groundbreaking initiative, #TheBucketStopsWithMe, to assist in the eradication of pit/bucket toilets in schools and replace them with dignified and safe sanitation infrastructure, including taps and toilets for schools in need. Kopano Bookholane, Managing Director of HomeComing Foundation, will be joining us.

Kwantu Feature: History/Origins of the Xhosa people [Part 2]

9 September 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Jeffrey B. Peires, Author of The House of Phalo and Professor at University of Fort Hare. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

Crime Time: 'Grave Murder: The story behind the brutal Welkom killing'

9 September 2021 10:54 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Jana van der Merwe, Huisgenoot and You Magazine Journalist and author of 'Grave Murder: The story behind the brutal Welkom killing' which exposes one of the most horrific crimes ever documented in the sleepy gold-mining town of Welkom back in April 2011.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Youth and Sexuality - Traumas Encountered by youth

9 September 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we look at WAS (World Association of Sexual Health) which is hosting their biannual congress for the first time ever in Africa, in Cape Town. WAS is the largest global body on sexual health /rights, affiliated to the UN and WHO, UNIAIDS, and many other vital global human rights organisations and Dr Eve will pick up one of the major themes for her segment  : YOUTH AND SEXUALITY : TRAUMAS ENCOUNTERED BY YOUTH.

Change your mindset feature - ‘Who you are is not who you are but who you were. If you want to change your future you need to let go of that person

8 September 2021 11:12 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about ‘Who you are is not who you are but who you were. If you want to change your future you need to let go of that person’".

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated

8 September 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature, we are joined by Professor Motlalepula Matsabisa, Professor and Director of Pharmacology Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Free State to focus on Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated ( 31st August). The interview is also a follow up to our most recent and fascinating discussion with Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use at the University of Johannesburg, globally recognized for his knowledge of medicinal and traditional use of SA plants, to explore and show the importance of traditional medicine – especially African traditional medicine – as part of indigenous medical knowledge. 

Financial Matters: Generational Wealth [Part Two]

8 September 2021 9:18 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager continues with part 2 if generational wealth discussion. Talk to your kids about their inheritance and transference of wealth.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP & FRANCHISING TO STEER THE FUTURE

7 September 2021 11:13 PM

Franchise Association of South Africa’s CEO, Fred Makgato, joins Aubrey to talk about Entrepreneurship and franchising steering the future.

SASSA Opens System to Change SRD Grant Payment Method

7 September 2021 10:10 PM

Mr Fanie Sethokga, General Manager: Grants Administration will be discussing the special Covid-19 SRD grant.

South Africa moves to alert level 2, vaccine passports on the cards

Local

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 response

Local

WRAP: COVID vax approved for minors in SA; new sites open at places of worship

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: President says SA to move to adjusted level 2 lockdown on Monday

12 September 2021 7:59 PM

LIVE BLOG: SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown as of 13 Sept

12 September 2021 6:56 PM

Level 2 lockdown? Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday night

12 September 2021 5:22 PM

