Profile Interview with John R. Schlapobersky

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature, we are joined by Professor Motlalepula Matsabisa, Professor and Director of Pharmacology Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Free State to focus on Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated ( 31st August). The interview is also a follow up to our most recent and fascinating discussion with Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use at the University of Johannesburg, globally recognized for his knowledge of medicinal and traditional use of SA plants, to explore and show the importance of traditional medicine – especially African traditional medicine – as part of indigenous medical knowledge.

