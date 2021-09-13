Medical Matters: September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
EC education denies that there are 3,721 teacher posts standing vacant Why are there thousands of vacant teacher posts yet to be filled in the Eastern Cape public school sector? 13 September 2021 6:05 PM
Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch, police now want two-metre space Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says Djo BaNkuna has planted vegetables on the sidewalk and the... 13 September 2021 5:18 PM
Life Esidimeni: Lebethe explains why patient deaths reported to police Former Gauteng deputy director-general for clinical services, Dr Richard Lebethe, is being cross-examined at the inquest into the... 13 September 2021 1:35 PM
View all Local
We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it... 13 September 2021 11:26 AM
Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s s... 13 September 2021 11:02 AM
Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO SA Tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini says he welcomes the easing of restrictions and urges everyone to vaccinate. 13 September 2021 7:31 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town. 13 September 2021 7:02 PM
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom. 13 September 2021 6:31 PM
View all Business
Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom H... 13 September 2021 6:38 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Old products that still work after they were bought years ago thread, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Stray cat caught after it falls from grandstand at football match Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Medical Matters: September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Medical Matters: September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

13 September 2021 9:13 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Professor Gita Naidu, and President of the South African Children's Study Cancer Group: SACCSG to focus on September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a time to recognize the children and families affected by childhood cancers to emphasize the importance of supporting research on these devastating conditions, specifically though a time of Covid.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Elections 2021 - Who benefits from ConCourt ruling?

13 September 2021 11:10 PM

For tonight’s political analysis, Calvin Matlou | Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs Manager, Frontline Africa Advisory, joined us to discuss his latest article on News24 titled “Elections 2021 - Who benefits from ConCourt ruling”?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Importance of local government elections

13 September 2021 10:12 PM

Mike Makwela, Planact’s Senior Programme Coordinator will joins us to discuss the importance of accountability at the upcoming Municipal Election and Service Delivery.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Kopano Bookholane, Managing Director of HomeComing Foundation

10 September 2021 11:14 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we look at the work of The HomeComing Foundation, based in Pretoria, which launched groundbreaking initiative, #TheBucketStopsWithMe, to assist in the eradication of pit/bucket toilets in schools and replace them with dignified and safe sanitation infrastructure, including taps and toilets for schools in need. Kopano Bookholane, Managing Director of HomeComing Foundation, will be joining us.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with John R. Schlapobersky

10 September 2021 10:19 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by John R. Schlapobersky, award winning author and Consultant Psychotherapist on his compelling life as based on his recently published book 'When They Came For Me - The Hidden Diary Of An Apartheid Prisoner'. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: History/Origins of the Xhosa people [Part 2]

9 September 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Jeffrey B. Peires, Author of The House of Phalo and Professor at University of Fort Hare. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: 'Grave Murder: The story behind the brutal Welkom killing'

9 September 2021 10:54 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Jana van der Merwe, Huisgenoot and You Magazine Journalist and author of 'Grave Murder: The story behind the brutal Welkom killing' which exposes one of the most horrific crimes ever documented in the sleepy gold-mining town of Welkom back in April 2011.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Youth and Sexuality - Traumas Encountered by youth

9 September 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we look at WAS (World Association of Sexual Health) which is hosting their biannual congress for the first time ever in Africa, in Cape Town. WAS is the largest global body on sexual health /rights, affiliated to the UN and WHO, UNIAIDS, and many other vital global human rights organisations and Dr Eve will pick up one of the major themes for her segment  : YOUTH AND SEXUALITY : TRAUMAS ENCOUNTERED BY YOUTH.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - ‘Who you are is not who you are but who you were. If you want to change your future you need to let go of that person

8 September 2021 11:12 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about ‘Who you are is not who you are but who you were. If you want to change your future you need to let go of that person’".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated

8 September 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature, we are joined by Professor Motlalepula Matsabisa, Professor and Director of Pharmacology Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Free State to focus on Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated ( 31st August). The interview is also a follow up to our most recent and fascinating discussion with Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk, National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use at the University of Johannesburg, globally recognized for his knowledge of medicinal and traditional use of SA plants, to explore and show the importance of traditional medicine – especially African traditional medicine – as part of indigenous medical knowledge. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch, police now want two-metre space

Local

Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff

Business

Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play?

Business

EWN Highlights

‘Open for business' - Cape Town Tourism seeks upswing amid eased COVID rules

13 September 2021 8:37 PM

Vital to engage with Taliban: UN chief

13 September 2021 7:47 PM

No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study

13 September 2021 6:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA