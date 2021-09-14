Legal Matters: National Wills Week

More than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid or up to date Will in place, the consequences of which can be disastrous for your family. It’s vital to have your Will drafted and to ensure that it is valid. This week is National Wills Week and on our Legal Matters we look at this issue with Alex Simeonides, CEO of Capital Legacy.



website:www.capitallegacy.co.za