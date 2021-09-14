Legal Matters: National Wills Week

More than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid or up to date Will in place, the consequences of which can be disastrous for your family. It’s vital to have your Will drafted and to ensure that it is valid. This week is National Wills Week and on our Legal Matters we look at this issue with Alex Simeonides, CEO of Capital Legacy.
Tonight we launch an exciting and brand new feature, ‘The Love Connection’, which will air fortnightly on a Tuesday evening to explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships.
We kick off crossing over to New York to be joined once again by Susan Winter, (as seen on Oprah), Internationally recognized relationship Expert, Bestselling Author and Love Coach, to unpack the biggest mystery of all time: The big difference and fine line between Love and Sex.
For tonight’s political analysis, Calvin Matlou | Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs Manager, Frontline Africa Advisory, joined us to discuss his latest article on News24 titled “Elections 2021 - Who benefits from ConCourt ruling”?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mike Makwela, Planact’s Senior Programme Coordinator will joins us to discuss the importance of accountability at the upcoming Municipal Election and Service Delivery.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Professor Gita Naidu, and President of the South African Children's Study Cancer Group: SACCSG to focus on September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a time to recognize the children and families affected by childhood cancers to emphasize the importance of supporting research on these devastating conditions, specifically though a time of Covid.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we look at the work of The HomeComing Foundation, based in Pretoria, which launched groundbreaking initiative, #TheBucketStopsWithMe, to assist in the eradication of pit/bucket toilets in schools and replace them with dignified and safe sanitation infrastructure, including taps and toilets for schools in need. Kopano Bookholane, Managing Director of HomeComing Foundation, will be joining us.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by John R. Schlapobersky, award winning author and Consultant Psychotherapist on his compelling life as based on his recently published book 'When They Came For Me - The Hidden Diary Of An Apartheid Prisoner'.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Kwantu feature, we explore the history and origins of the Xhosa people, with Dr Jeffrey B. Peires, Author of The House of Phalo and Professor at University of Fort Hare. His areas of expertise are policy analysis, comparative politics, research methodology, international politics, political economy and heritage.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Jana van der Merwe, Huisgenoot and You Magazine Journalist and author of 'Grave Murder: The story behind the brutal Welkom killing' which exposes one of the most horrific crimes ever documented in the sleepy gold-mining town of Welkom back in April 2011.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we look at WAS (World Association of Sexual Health) which is hosting their biannual congress for the first time ever in Africa, in Cape Town. WAS is the largest global body on sexual health /rights, affiliated to the UN and WHO, UNIAIDS, and many other vital global human rights organisations and Dr Eve will pick up one of the major themes for her segment : YOUTH AND SEXUALITY : TRAUMAS ENCOUNTERED BY YOUTH.LISTEN TO PODCAST