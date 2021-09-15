Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Living Deserts of Southern Africa

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature, we are joined by Professor Barry Lovegrove, Professor Emeritus at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Evolutionary physiologist specialising in the diversity of metabolic adaptations in birds and mammals, a National Research Foundation A-rated scientist and author of Fires of Life: Endothermy in Birds and Mammals, tonight focusing on all these weird and Wonderful things, which also brings to the conversation, his latest book, ‘Living Deserts of Southern Africa’.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “Are you building your future through faith or through fear? One will keep you stuck, the other will set you free”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, we talk to Marcel Wasserman, Independent Financial & Investment Advisor, talking about how couples can merge their financial plans.
website: https://marcelwasserman.co.za
Tonight we launch an exciting and brand new feature, ‘The Love Connection’, which will air fortnightly on a Tuesday evening to explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships.
We kick off crossing over to New York to be joined once again by Susan Winter, (as seen on Oprah), Internationally recognized relationship Expert, Bestselling Author and Love Coach, to unpack the biggest mystery of all time: The big difference and fine line between Love and Sex.
More than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid or up to date Will in place, the consequences of which can be disastrous for your family. It’s vital to have your Will drafted and to ensure that it is valid. This week is National Wills Week and on our Legal Matters we look at this issue with Alex Simeonides, CEO of Capital Legacy.
website:www.capitallegacy.co.za
For tonight’s political analysis, Calvin Matlou | Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs Manager, Frontline Africa Advisory, joined us to discuss his latest article on News24 titled “Elections 2021 - Who benefits from ConCourt ruling”?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mike Makwela, Planact’s Senior Programme Coordinator will joins us to discuss the importance of accountability at the upcoming Municipal Election and Service Delivery.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Professor Gita Naidu, and President of the South African Children's Study Cancer Group: SACCSG to focus on September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a time to recognize the children and families affected by childhood cancers to emphasize the importance of supporting research on these devastating conditions, specifically though a time of Covid.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we look at the work of The HomeComing Foundation, based in Pretoria, which launched groundbreaking initiative, #TheBucketStopsWithMe, to assist in the eradication of pit/bucket toilets in schools and replace them with dignified and safe sanitation infrastructure, including taps and toilets for schools in need. Kopano Bookholane, Managing Director of HomeComing Foundation, will be joining us.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by John R. Schlapobersky, award winning author and Consultant Psychotherapist on his compelling life as based on his recently published book 'When They Came For Me - The Hidden Diary Of An Apartheid Prisoner'.LISTEN TO PODCAST