Profile Interview with Luthando Dyasop, Author of 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration'

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Luthando Dyasop on his life and times as eventually revealed in his latest book, 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration', an autobiography as an exMK soldier who spent time in exile and in the notorious ANC Quatro prison. Out of Quatro is a story not only about Dyasop’s extraordinary life, but also about a tumultuous time in ANC history.
For tonight’s South Africans Doing Great Things feature, members of Rise Up Against Gender-based Violence are taking the message about putting an end to gender-based violence to men in taverns and so we talk to Vanita Daniels, Director of Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence about their work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In Africa At A Glance, we talk to Ebrin Brou, Field Producr for BBC News, on what unfolded in Guinea where President of Guinea Alpha Condé was captured by the country's armed forces in a coup d'état after gunfire in the capital, Conakry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Crime Time we are joined by Nicole Engelbrecht, host and creator of True Crime South Africa which is a pioneering victim-focused true-crime podcast produced here in SA. The podcast covers both solved and unsolved SA true crime cases.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr Ancel George, Clinical Psychologist at the Free State Psychiatric Complex and Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Free State on #WorldSuicidePreventionDay (10 September), Suicide being underrated and misunderstood. We look at who is at risk, reading the warning signs, and how to respond.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about “Are you building your future through faith or through fear? One will keep you stuck, the other will set you free”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful Feature, we are joined by Professor Barry Lovegrove, Professor Emeritus at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Evolutionary physiologist specialising in the diversity of metabolic adaptations in birds and mammals, a National Research Foundation A-rated scientist and author of Fires of Life: Endothermy in Birds and Mammals, tonight focusing on all these weird and Wonderful things, which also brings to the conversation, his latest book, ‘Living Deserts of Southern Africa’.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, we talk to Marcel Wasserman, Independent Financial & Investment Advisor, talking about how couples can merge their financial plans.
Tonight we launch an exciting and brand new feature, ‘The Love Connection’, which will air fortnightly on a Tuesday evening to explore everything love, sex, and the art of intimacy within relationships.
We kick off crossing over to New York to be joined once again by Susan Winter, (as seen on Oprah), Internationally recognized relationship Expert, Bestselling Author and Love Coach, to unpack the biggest mystery of all time: The big difference and fine line between Love and Sex.
More than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid or up to date Will in place, the consequences of which can be disastrous for your family. It’s vital to have your Will drafted and to ensure that it is valid. This week is National Wills Week and on our Legal Matters we look at this issue with Alex Simeonides, CEO of Capital Legacy.
