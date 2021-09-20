Medical Matters: World Alzheimer's Day [21st September 2021]

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lara Greenstein, a specialist physician and geriatrician working at Helen Joseph Hospital, talking about World Alzheimer’s Day, campaign to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma that persists around dementia, with doctor speaking about latest advancements in treatment etc.
Prof. Colin Thakur from Durban University if technology joins us to talk about Digital Democracy in South Africa: Is it on or off?"
We get reaction from the DA with regards to the concourt's decision on the reopening of candidates lists with DA's Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Cilliers Brink.
EFF Treasurer General, Omphile Maotwe, joins us to talk about the events that unfolded yesterday in Dambuza, KZN and the organization demands IEC take action against 'political intolerance' in KZN.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature, members of Rise Up Against Gender-based Violence are taking the message about putting an end to gender-based violence to men in taverns and so we talk to Vanita Daniels, Director of Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence about their work.
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Luthando Dyasop on his life and times as eventually revealed in his latest book, 'Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration', an autobiography as an exMK soldier who spent time in exile and in the notorious ANC Quatro prison. Out of Quatro is a story not only about Dyasop's extraordinary life, but also about a tumultuous time in ANC history.
In Africa At A Glance, we talk to Ebrin Brou, Field Producr for BBC News, on what unfolded in Guinea where President of Guinea Alpha Condé was captured by the country's armed forces in a coup d'état after gunfire in the capital, Conakry.
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Nicole Engelbrecht, host and creator of True Crime South Africa which is a pioneering victim-focused true-crime podcast produced here in SA. The podcast covers both solved and unsolved SA true crime cases.
For Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr Ancel George, Clinical Psychologist at the Free State Psychiatric Complex and Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Free State on #WorldSuicidePreventionDay (10 September), Suicide being underrated and misunderstood. We look at who is at risk, reading the warning signs, and how to respond.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "Are you building your future through faith or through fear? One will keep you stuck, the other will set you free".